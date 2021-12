The Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance (LWRBA) will welcome its 2022 board of directors at its Annual Membership Luncheon on Friday, Jan. 28. Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance members and prospective members are invited to attend the event. The LWRBA will celebrate the accomplishments of the previous year and provide a sneak peek at the initiatives on the horizon for 2021. Incoming board chair Shawna Hicks-Cranston and immediate past chair Amanda Parrish will introduce this year’s board of directors, thank outgoing board members, and present the Chairman’s Award for 2021.

