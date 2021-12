Rachel Boeke is the new executive director of the Longfellow Community Council. She follows interim director Amy Brugh. Longtime executive director Melanie Majors left in June 2021. The LCC has moved out of its offices at 2727 26th Ave S. and is operating remotely. Learn more about Boeke in an upcoming feature story in the Messenger. Citizens can help guide the work of LCC's new Equitable Housing Committee. The EHC is working to identify what issues related to housing in Greater Longfellow to focus on. Talk about the housing issues you have experienced or witnessed in the neighborhood, and be given a link to enter a drawing to win a $25 Holiday Gas Station gift card.

