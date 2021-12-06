ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Serve Robotics Secures Funding From Strategic Investors Uber, Delivery Hero-backed DX Ventures, 7-Eleven's 7-Ventures, and Wavemaker Labs

By Serve Robotics Inc.
The Press
The Press
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Serve Robotics, the leading autonomous sidewalk delivery company, today announced the closing of a $13 million expanded seed funding round, with participation from strategic investors Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER); Delivery Hero (FRA: DHER) backed DX Ventures; 7-Eleven Inc.'s corporate venture arm, 7-Ventures, LLC;...

www.thepress.net

Comments / 0

Related
The Press

Events.com Launches Sales Tax Solution for Event Organizers

LA JOLLA, Calif., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Events.com, a mobile-first event registration, ticketing and management platform, today announced the launch of its automated sales tax management solution. This release makes event organizers' lives easier by automating complex tax calculations and submissions for customers. As many states and localities in...
TECHNOLOGY
The Press

[24]7.ai Extends Omnichannel CX Leadership with Expanded Conversational AI Capabilities; Introduces New Ways to Learn About Engagement Cloud Products

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- [24]7.ai, Inc., a recognized leader in Omnichannel conversational AI for both voice and digital customer engagement, announced several significant enhancements to [24]7.ai Engagement Cloud™️, the industry's first integrated suite of applications designed to power both voice and digital interactions. Powerful applications, overarching low-code self-serve capabilities across the [24]7.ai Engagement Cloud platform, new features, tools, and integrations make it even easier to rapidly build and deploy world-class customer experience solutions.
SOFTWARE
The Press

Salt Security Discovers GraphQL Authorization Flaws in FinTech SaaS platform

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Salt Security, the leading API security company, today released new API threat research from Salt Labs that highlights a GraphQL API authorization vulnerability in a B2B financial technology (FinTech) platform. The findings, which were identified by researching the mobile applications and SaaS platform of this FinTech provider, call attention to authorization-level flaws that can arise with nested queries in GraphQL, an open-source query language used to build APIs. Salt Labs found that the failure to implement authorization checks correctly meant the researchers could submit unauthorized transactions against any customer account and harvest any customer's sensitive data.
SOFTWARE
The Press

TrueNorth Announces $50M in Series B Funding to Reshape the Trucking Industry

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueNorth, which offers independent truckers a platform to run their businesses, announced today that it has secured $50M in a Series B funding round led by prominent early-stage investors Lachy Groom and Sam, Max, and Jack Altman. Other investors include the Flexport Fund, Tribe Capital, Original Capital, K5 Global, 137 Ventures, and Fifth Down Capital, among others.
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
The Press

Crosspoint Capital Partners Announces $50 Million Growth Equity Investment in Secure IoT Pioneer Afero

MENLO PARK, Calif., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crosspoint Capital Partners ("Crosspoint Capital"), a private equity firm focused on the cybersecurity, privacy and infrastructure software markets, announced today that it led a $50 million Series C investment in Afero (the "Company"), a leading provider of turnkey Internet of Things ("IoT") Platform as a Service ("Paas") solutions that bring secure connectivity to IoT devices. The Home Depot also participated in the investment round in Afero; terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
BUSINESS
The Press

Pipefy Announces Compliance with SOC 2 Standards

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --  Pipefy, the low-code workflow management software platform that transforms the way teams work, today announced that it has successfully achieved SOC 2 Type 2 compliance. A widely recognized auditing standard developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), SOC 2 Type 2 compliance verifies that Pipefy captures how the company safeguards customer data and how well those controls are operating. Pipefy's control objectives and control activities meet relevant trust principles, verified through an in-depth audit relevant to security, confidentiality, and availability.
SOFTWARE
The Press

Lightspeed strengthens specialty buying base with launch of enhanced NuORDER by Lightspeed ordering experience for Grassroots Outdoor Alliance retailers

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightspeed (NYSE: LSPD) (TSX: LSPD) today announced strong retailer enrollment and positive reactions following the launch of its enhanced NuORDER by Lightspeed buying experience for Grassroots Outdoor Alliance specialty independent retailers at last months' Grassroots Connect buying show. Developed with key feedback from...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dx Ventures#Wavemaker Labs#Uber Technologies#Dher#7 Eleven Inc#Llc#Wavemaker Partners#Postmates Serve#Serve Robotics
The Press

TravelPerk Delivers Excellent Customer Service with Playvox Workforce Engagement Management

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Playvox, the leading CRM-connected omnichannel contact center provider of workforce engagement management solutions, announced that TravelPerk, the next-generation business travel platform pioneering the future of business travel, selected Playvox to upgrade its agent quality management capabilities. TravelPerk continues to rapidly grow as the...
ECONOMY
The Press

QuickLogic Appoints Joyce Kim to its Board of Directors

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK), a developer of ultra-low power multi-core voice-enabled SoCs, embedded FPGA IP, and Endpoint AI solutions, today announced that Joyce Kim has been appointed to QuickLogic's Board of Directors, effective immediately. Kim brings extensive go-to-market expertise including digital, brand, communications, and product marketing within the technology sector, including cloud, microprocessors, real-time communications, AI, IoT and more for global hardware, semiconductor intellectual property (IP) and SaaS organizations.
BUSINESS
The Press

Sustainability in Fashion, Retail & Home: Centric Software® PLM and Higg Join Forces to Enable Digital Transformation

Brands, retailers & manufacturers assess environmental impact of material choices prior to product launch. CAMPBELL, Calif., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Centric Software, the Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) market leader, is proud to announce its partnership with Higg, the sustainability insights platform. Centric Software provides the most innovative enterprise solutions to plan, design, develop, source and sell products such as apparel, footwear, sporting goods, furniture, home décor, cosmetics, food & beverage and luxury to achieve strategic and operational digital transformation goals.
RETAIL
roboticsbusinessreview.com

Sidewalk Delivery Provider Serve Robotics Secures US $13M Expanded Seed Round

This latest Seed Round serves as an extension of Serve’s previous seed funding from March 2021, and includes participation from existing investors like VC firms Neo and Western Technology Investment. Serve’s robotic platform, which has a load capacity of approximately 50 lbs. and can travel up to 30 miles...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Uber Eats
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Press

SunPower Launches SunPower Financial to Make Buying and Owning Solar Easier

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SunPower Corp. (NASDAQ:SPWR), a leading solar technology and energy services provider, today announced SunPower Financial™, a financial services institution designed to make renewable energy affordable for more American homeowners. SunPower Financial will also expand access to underserved populations by supporting a new line of financial products featuring expanded eligibility as well as a 0% interest Annual Percentage Rate (APR) product for qualified customers.
ECONOMY
The Press

1build Integrates Real-Time Cost Data with Project Estimates to Help Contractors Estimate Better During Inflation

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 1build, the only real-time data platform for construction estimating, today announced new features for its all-in-one construction and cost estimation platform —now with real-time pricing data for labor and materials in every US county built right in. The result is the only solution in the industry that combines best-in-class estimating technology with live, local cost data—equipping contractors with an all-in-one solution to estimate efficiently, boost margins, and win more bids.
CONSTRUCTION
The Press

Jin Stedge, CEO and Co-Founder of TrueNorth

TrueNorth Announces $50M in Series B Funding to Reshape the Trucking Industry. SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueNorth, which offers independent truckers a platform to run their businesses, announced today that it has secured $50M in a Series B funding round led by prominent early-stage investors Lachy Groom and Sam, Max, and Jack Altman. Other investors include the Flexport Fund, Tribe Capital, Original Capital, K5 Global, 137 Ventures, and Fifth Down Capital, among others.
ECONOMY
bizjournals

Heartland Ventures investing from 2nd VC fund after moving HQ to Columbus

With some $90 million under management, Heartland Ventures has started investing from a second fund to bring technology from coastal startups to business customers in the Midwest. The venture capital firm opens a headquarters in Easton next month, serving as a collaborative meeting space for its distributed team of eight...
ECONOMY
bizjournals

Report: Papa among country's top-funded Hispanic- and Black-founded ventures

One of the country's top-funded companies led by Hispanic founders is located right here in South Florida. Miami-based Papa was among the 30 companies founded by diverse entrepreneurs that raised the most funding in 2021, with more than $210 million secured from investors, according to Crunchbase, a website that compiles data on tech startups.
ECONOMY
insurancebusinessmag.com

Insurtech AgentSync achieves unicorn status after raising $75 million

Denver-based insurtech firm AgentSync has attained unicorn status after raising $75 million in a Series B round, which pushed the company’s value to $1.2 billion. The funding was led by Valor Equity Partners, with participation from Craft Ventures, Tiger Global, Atreides Management, Anthemis, and existing investors. The latest round brought the total financing raised by the company to $111.1 million.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Fobi Signs LOI To Acquire Passworks, A Portugal Based Leading European Digital Wallet And Mobile Marketing Company With Tier-1 Global Clients

Acquisition brings immediate revenue and further bolsters and supports Fobi’s geographic coverage and scale to already existing footprint with recent acquisitions of Passcreator and PassWallet. Fobi AI Inc., a leader in providing real-time data analytics through artificial intelligence to drive customer activation and engagement, is pleased to announce the...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Unstoppable Domains Hires AWS and IBM Veteran Sandy Carter to Executive Team

Unstoppable Domains, the leading platform for self-sovereign identity on Web3, announced the hiring of seasoned Fortune 25 leader Sandy Carter from AWS to its executive team. Sandy will serve as Senior Vice President of Business Development, building a global team to expand Unstoppable Domains’ partnerships and integrations to help the company scale to new heights.
BUSINESS
The Press

The Press

Brentwood, CA
1K+
Followers
28K+
Post
228K+
Views
ABOUT

We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

 https://www.thepress.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy