Public Health

NYC to mandate Covid-19 vaccines for all private sector workers

 2 days ago

All private sector employers in New York City will now be...

Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Barred From This, Starting Dec. 27

State officials, local governments, and businesses across the U.S. have already enacted vaccine mandates for millions of people in the country. Still, only around 60 percent of people eligible to be vaccinated in the U.S. are fully vaccinated right now, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). And with Delta far from contained and a new variant spreading around the world, that's cause for serious concern. The Omicron variant, which was first reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) on Nov. 24, has already made its way into the U.S., having been detected in at least 16 states so far, including California, Louisiana, Hawaii, Minnesota, and New York. Now, some government officials have decided to implement even stricter vaccine requirements.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KTLA

28% of Metro employees in L.A. County have yet to show COVID vaccine proof

More than a quarter of L.A. County Metro employees have yet to show proof that they are vaccinated against COVID-19, despite the transportation authority imposing a recent deadline for workers to get the shots or face possible termination. The latest figures from Metro indicate that 72% of its employees have shown they were vaccinated. Those […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Federal judge blocks Biden's last remaining COVID vaccine mandate rule on contractors due to 'vast economic and political significance': Judges have already blocked mandate being imposed on businesses or healthcare workers

A federal judge on Tuesday blocked the last of the Biden administration's COVID-19 vaccine mandates for businesses, saying the government exceeded its authority with a requirement that millions of employees of federal contractors be inoculated. The ruling was the latest setback for President Joe Biden, who announced a series of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Person
Bill De Blasio
CBS New York

Broadway League Says Vaccine Mandate For Children Under 12 Will Take Effect Dec. 14

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The Broadway League announced Wednesday that all 41 theaters on the Great White Way will require vaccination for children ages 5-11. The new policy will take effect Dec. 14 and will mirror the new citywide private-sector vaccine mandate outlined by Mayor Bill de Blasio. Under the new policy, children 5-11 will be admitted when accompanied by a vaccinated adult who can also show proof of at least one dose of an approved vaccine for the child. “With safety and security top of mind, we continue to stress the unrelenting desire that we have to keep our theatregoers, cast and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
#Covid 19 Vaccines#New York City#Vaccine Mandate#Private Sector#Nyc
CBS New York

NYC Hospitality Alliance: Mayor De Blasio ‘Grinch’ For Vaccine Mandate That May Keep Tourists With Young Children Away

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There was new fallout Tuesday from the city’s new vaccine mandate which goes far beyond any other in the nation. Mayor Bill de Blasio thinks everything will work out, but many businesses are concerned about the impact it will have on the holiday tourist season, which is just starting to make a comeback. In fact, demonstrators gathered at night outside the mayor’s house in Park Slope, Brooklyn to protest. Police said there were no arrests or incidents, but tensions were high due to the unpopularity of the mandates, CBS2’s Ali Bauman reported. The sweeping rules pertaining to private businesses...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
BBC

New York's workers must all have vaccine by 27 December

All New Yorkers will need to be vaccinated if they want to go to work, the city's mayor has announced. Public sector employers already have to be inoculated, but the mandate will now be extended to all private sector employees, Bill de Blasio told MSNBC. The policy will take effect...
HEALTH
Health
Politics
Public Health
CBS New York

Having Trouble Getting A COVID-19 Booster Appointment? CBS2 Is Here To Point You In Right Direction

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — With more people now getting COVID-19 booster shots, some New Yorkers are struggling to book an appointment. CBS2’s Ali Bauman takes a look at how to find an appointment and what to do once you get one. “I want to get a booster shot, but to tell you the truth, I don’t know where,” said Rick Lopez of Midtown. Lopez is not alone. While vaccine appointments on the New York City website are available, they’re sporadic and mostly in the outer boroughs. “But I have finals going on right now so a little hard to find a time that’s working...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Cumberland County Sentinel

Workers cope as federal sick leave not option

Economists and public health experts alike say paid sick leave is an essential tool — like testing, masks and vaccines — in the effort to prevent COVID-19 infection and keep workplaces safe. Yet the U.S. is in the midst of another COVID holiday season, and federal laws that offered virus-related...
U.S. POLITICS
CNN

Canadian employers, facing labor shortage, accommodate the unvaccinated

Canada's tight labor market is forcing many companies to offer regular Covid-19 testing over vaccine mandates, while others are reversing previously announced inoculation requirements even as Omicron variant cases rise. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government adopted one of the strictest vaccine policies in the world for civil servants and...
BUSINESS
Lima News

People are quitting their jobs in record numbers

Sorry to leave you in the lurch this week but I quit. That’s a joke for me (get it, boss?), but across America this is another COVID-induced trend with records of people quitting. Dubbed “The Great Resignation,” the causes are many. Among them: Health concerns, long-growing unhappiness with a job...
PUBLIC HEALTH
susqcoindy.com

Employers implement vaccine mandates

As the COVID-19 pandemic approaches its two-year mark, some local employers are implementing requirements that workers be vaccinated as part of their terms of employment. Barnes-Kasson CEO Sara Adornato said the hospital has instituted a COVID-19 vaccination mandate that is in line with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services requirement for health care facilities to “require staff vaccinations as a condition of participation in the Medicare & Medicaid programs.”
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, PA
The Press

Virus Outbreak-California Lab-Whistleblowers

California officials justify renewing $1.7 billion contract with criticized COVID-19 testing lab. (The Center Square) – While the state has auto-renewed into a $1.7 billion contract with a previously problem-plagued COVID-19 testing lab, state officials still have a few options to consider moving forward – including termination – pertaining to future contract agreements.
PUBLIC HEALTH
We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

