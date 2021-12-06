New Roles for Three of Austin's Irvine Design Professionals

This position is one that could last a lifetime and also truly have a life-long impact on both of us. I am an extremely busy Charlotte, NC-based professional, with multiple businesses and over 100 employees in total. Businesses are in the real estate development & investment industries. The businesses are both locally and nationally recognized and celebrated. My goal is to find someone who can help me to keep all of my balls in the air, allowing me to focus on my highest-value activities and responsibilities which often require me travelling and being out of the office meeting and building relationships with prospects, clients, investors, partners, teammates, and employees.

