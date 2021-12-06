ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Serve Robotics

By Serve Robotics Inc.
The Press
The Press
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Serve Robotics Secures Funding From Strategic Investors Uber, Delivery Hero-backed DX Ventures, 7-Eleven's 7-Ventures, and Wavemaker Labs. SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Serve Robotics, the...

www.thepress.net

Comments / 0

Related
The Press

QuickLogic Appoints Joyce Kim to its Board of Directors

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK), a developer of ultra-low power multi-core voice-enabled SoCs, embedded FPGA IP, and Endpoint AI solutions, today announced that Joyce Kim has been appointed to QuickLogic's Board of Directors, effective immediately. Kim brings extensive go-to-market expertise including digital, brand, communications, and product marketing within the technology sector, including cloud, microprocessors, real-time communications, AI, IoT and more for global hardware, semiconductor intellectual property (IP) and SaaS organizations.
BUSINESS
The Press

Crosspoint Capital Partners Announces $50 Million Growth Equity Investment in Secure IoT Pioneer Afero

MENLO PARK, Calif., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crosspoint Capital Partners ("Crosspoint Capital"), a private equity firm focused on the cybersecurity, privacy and infrastructure software markets, announced today that it led a $50 million Series C investment in Afero (the "Company"), a leading provider of turnkey Internet of Things ("IoT") Platform as a Service ("Paas") solutions that bring secure connectivity to IoT devices. The Home Depot also participated in the investment round in Afero; terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
BUSINESS
The Press

Pipefy Announces Compliance with SOC 2 Standards

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --  Pipefy, the low-code workflow management software platform that transforms the way teams work, today announced that it has successfully achieved SOC 2 Type 2 compliance. A widely recognized auditing standard developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), SOC 2 Type 2 compliance verifies that Pipefy captures how the company safeguards customer data and how well those controls are operating. Pipefy's control objectives and control activities meet relevant trust principles, verified through an in-depth audit relevant to security, confidentiality, and availability.
SOFTWARE
The Press

Electric Last Mile Solutions Chooses Nauto to Advance Driver Safety for Its Commercial Electric Vehicles

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nauto, a leading provider of AI-based vehicle safety technology for commercial fleets and the automotive sector, announced today it has launched a partnership with Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: ELMS; ELMSW) ("ELMS"), a pioneer of electric and intelligent mobility solutions for commercial vehicle customers.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Francisco#Dx Ventures#Serve Robotics#Uber Technologies#Dher#7 Eleven Inc#Llc#Wavemaker Partners
The Press

TrueNorth Announces $50M in Series B Funding to Reshape the Trucking Industry

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueNorth, which offers independent truckers a platform to run their businesses, announced today that it has secured $50M in a Series B funding round led by prominent early-stage investors Lachy Groom and Sam, Max, and Jack Altman. Other investors include the Flexport Fund, Tribe Capital, Original Capital, K5 Global, 137 Ventures, and Fifth Down Capital, among others.
INDUSTRY
The Press

Events.com Launches Sales Tax Solution for Event Organizers

LA JOLLA, Calif., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Events.com, a mobile-first event registration, ticketing and management platform, today announced the launch of its automated sales tax management solution. This release makes event organizers' lives easier by automating complex tax calculations and submissions for customers. As many states and localities in...
TECHNOLOGY
roboticsbusinessreview.com

Sidewalk Delivery Provider Serve Robotics Secures US $13M Expanded Seed Round

This latest Seed Round serves as an extension of Serve’s previous seed funding from March 2021, and includes participation from existing investors like VC firms Neo and Western Technology Investment. Serve’s robotic platform, which has a load capacity of approximately 50 lbs. and can travel up to 30 miles...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Uber
The Press

TravelPerk Delivers Excellent Customer Service with Playvox Workforce Engagement Management

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Playvox, the leading CRM-connected omnichannel contact center provider of workforce engagement management solutions, announced that TravelPerk, the next-generation business travel platform pioneering the future of business travel, selected Playvox to upgrade its agent quality management capabilities. TravelPerk continues to rapidly grow as the...
ECONOMY
uasweekly.com

DroneUp Announces Acquisition Of AirMap

DroneUp, LLC, the leading drone flight services innovator and aviation technology provider, today announced it has acquired AirMap, Inc., the leading digital airspace and automation company serving the global aerospace economy. AirMap’s Unmanned Aircraft System Traffic Management (UTM) service is the most comprehensive airspace management software solution in the world....
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

Unstoppable Domains Hires AWS and IBM Veteran Sandy Carter to Executive Team

Unstoppable Domains, the leading platform for self-sovereign identity on Web3, announced the hiring of seasoned Fortune 25 leader Sandy Carter from AWS to its executive team. Sandy will serve as Senior Vice President of Business Development, building a global team to expand Unstoppable Domains’ partnerships and integrations to help the company scale to new heights.
BUSINESS
roboticstomorrow.com

How Can the Utilities Industry Benefit from Robotics?

Robotics technology has advanced quickly over the past few years, resulting in a range of new and expanded use-cases for industrial robots. For the utility industry, these new robotics could offer significant benefits — and, in some cases, we’re already beginning to see how the adoption of robots can make utility work safer and more productive.
ELECTRONICS
Metro International

AI video avatar platform Synthesia raises $50 million in venture capital

(Reuters) – Synthesia, a London-based artificial intelligence startup that creates video avatars of real people, said on Wednesday it raised $50 million from Silicon Valley venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins and GV, formerly known as Google Ventures, and other investors. An increasing number of startups are creating such synthetic...
TECHNOLOGY
NEWSBTC

Blockchain Analytics Platform Whalemap Announces $1.6M Raise to Simplify Blockchain Data For Everyday Use

Whalemap, a popular blockchain analytics platform that uses data science to deliver real-time actionable trading insights, has announced the successful closing of $1.6 million in capital led by Shima Capital and Momentum6, with participation from Anthony Pompliano, Ghaf Capital, NFT Technologies, RR2 Capital, EIV Ventures, as well as angel investors from Coin98, Claystack, Solstarter and Rarestone.
MARKETS
Boardroom Alpha

BM Technologies (BMTX) Luvleen Sidhu on Becoming a Bank and FinTech Evolution

-------------------------- -------------------------- -------------------------- -------------------------- BM Technologies (BMTX) is a digital, mobile-first FinTech that was born out of BankMobile and boasts ~2M accounts. BankMobile was originally founded by Luvleen Sidhu and developed at parent Customers Bank (CUBI), before ultimately separating and going public via SPAC Megalith Financial Acquisition in January 2021. BMTX recently announced a strategic merger with First Sound Bank and now has plans to become a FinTech bank.
TECHNOLOGY
TrendHunter.com

Metaverse-Ready Robot NFTs

GRAY Inc., a technology company specializing in premium crypto wallets and innovative iPhone accessories, has announced that it will be entering the burgeoning world of NFTs with the launch of GRAYCRAFT Mechs. After launching GRAYCRAFT 1 and 2, this latest endeavor see's the brand embracing the metaverse with a range...
ELECTRONICS
finovate.com

Checking in on the Latest from the Fintech Innovators of FinovateEurope

Even though our annual European conference has moved from February to March, FinovateEurope will always be synonymous with wintertime for many of us. So with the coldest season swiftly approaching, now seems as good a time as any to check in on the latest from some of our most recent FinovateEurope alums.
BUSINESS
TheSpoon

SJW Robotics Demoes RoWok, a Fully Robotic Wok Restaurant Kiosk

This week, SJW Robotics, a maker of robotic kitchen technology, publicly demoed its robotic kitchen prototype for the first time. When we first covered SJW earlier this year, the company was still keeping the cooking robot under wraps since patents had yet to be filed. With all their patent applications in the mail, I caught up with company CEO Nipun Sharma on a zoom call to get a virtual walkthrough of the Toronto-based company’s first product, a robotic wok-centered kitchen and consumer-facing kiosk called RoWok.
ELECTRONICS
The Press

The Press

Brentwood, CA
1K+
Followers
28K+
Post
228K+
Views
ABOUT

We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

 https://www.thepress.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy