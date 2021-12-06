ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Stock up, stock down from the Vikings' loss to the Lions

By Jack White
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FbygE_0dFbp0im00

The Vikings had high expectations before the year.

Minnesota loaded up in 2021 free agency. The team kept most of the pieces from a high-octane offense in 2020. The Vikings looked to be among one of the two best teams in the NFC North in 2021.

While Minnesota may be the second-best team in its division, the Vikings have failed to meet other perceived goals. Minnesota sits at 5-7. On Sunday, the Vikings were on the losing end of their biggest disappointment of the season thus far: an upset defeat to the Lions.

Minnesota needs to find out what went wrong. Here is the stock report:

Stock up: LB Blake Lynch

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34RV8U_0dFbp0im00
Photo: Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports

With linebackers Anthony Barr and Eric Kendricks both out, the Vikings needed depth linebackers to rise to the occasion. Lynch did that: he had two sacks and a forced fumble. He also had nine total tackles.

Stock down: Oli Udoh at left tackle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dc3QL_0dFbp0im00
Photo: Jeff Haynes/AP Images for Panini

Udoh struggled at left tackle. The Vikings had Christian Darrisaw out, and the team elected to put Udoh in his place, as opposed to swing tackle Rashod Hill. Udoh allowed a sack and three hurries, finishing with a PFF grade of 51.6.

Stock up: CB Cameron Dantzler

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fpimb_0dFbp0im00
Photo: AP Photo/Jason Behnken, File

Vikings fans might only remember Dantzler playing loose in coverage as Jared Goff snuck a game-winning completion to Amon-Ra St. Brown as time expired. But other than that, Dantzler played well. He had two passes defended and an interception. He also had a PFF grade of 71.3.

Stock down: The Mike Zimmer era

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MKnyP_0dFbp0im00
Photo: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The Vikings should keep Zimmer around for now. However, Zimmer’s long-term outlook is in question. He needs to desperately turn things around.

Comments / 0

Related
KESQ

4th-down miscommunication dooms Vikings in loss to 49ers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings had no idea where to go on the biggest play of the game. The confusion led to a wasted timeout and then a missed fourth down that played a key role in a 34-26 loss to the San Francisco 49ers that prevented the Vikings from climbing over .500 for the first time since 2019. Kirk Cousins was unable to connect on a pair of fourth-down throws to Justin Jefferson as Minnesota fell short.
NFL
Macomb Daily

3 Takeaways from Lions win over Vikings

It had been nearly 365 days since the Detroit Lions last tasted victory. Detroit’s last official victory was against the Chicago Bears, a 34-30 win with then interim head coach Darrell Bevell at the helm. In that timespan, the organization has overhauled its entire front office and has hired a...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Pride Of Detroit

Detroit Lions Week 13 stock report: Amon-Ra St. Brown arrives vs. Vikings

What a ride. What a game. This season has had more than its fair share of rough moments, so today felt really special for everyone involved. For the players, the coaches and definitely, the fans. The Detroit Lions finally won their first game of the 2021 season, and they did...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Zimmer
FanSided

10 quick thoughts on the Vikings loss to the Lions in Week 13

Instead of beating a winless Detroit Lions team, the Minnesota Vikings suffered their seventh loss of the 2021 season. Favored to win by eight points, Sunday was just supposed to be an opportunity for the Minnesota Vikings to get their season back on track against a Detroit Lions that hadn’t earned a victory since 2020.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Vikings WR Adam Thielen injury update

The Vikings fell in spectacular defeat to a far-inferior Lions team on Sunday. Minnesota did not have a lot go things go its way. For instance, Vikings WR Adam Thielen went down in the first quarter with an ankle injury. Thielen sprained his ankle in the Week 13 loss, according...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lions#Stock#American Football#Lb Blake Lynch#Cameron Dantzler Vikings
minnesotasportsfan.com

Loss to Lions Should Signal End of Vikings Era

The Detroit Lions accomplished a seemingly impossible task on Sunday. They won an NFL football game. Before taking on the Minnesota Vikings in week 13, the Lions were 0-10-1 with no reason for optimism. The purple were favored by more than a touchdown, despite being on the road, and lost...
NFL
CBS Minnesota

Vikings’ Anthony Barr Nominated For Walter Payton NFL Man Of The Year: ‘The Work Is Far From Over’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr is the team’s nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award. On Tuesday, the team announced the nomination, calling the award the league’s most prestigious honor. The award honors “excellence on the field,” but also outstanding community service off the field. “Anthony consistently represents the best of the Minnesota Vikings within the community,” Vikings Owner and President Mark Wilf said. “His leadership on the team’s social justice committee, his commitment to organizations like the Jeremiah Program and his investment of time and resources through his Raise the Barr Foundation...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Minneapolis Star Tribune

With loss to Lions, Vikings continue to defy the laws of classical physics

In his soaring 2016 masterpiece "The Big Picture: On the Origins of Life, Meaning and the Universe Itself," theoretical physicist Sean Carroll combines science and philosophy to create a suggestive picture of how the universe works and looks. One of the avenues explored has to do with the nature of...
SPORTS
minnesotasportsfan.com

Wilfs Take Early Steps in What Could Become Vikings New Coach, GM Searches

The 2021 Minnesota Vikings season, at a micro-level, has been one of many ups and downs. But from a macro point of view, it’s been mediocre. They’re a middling 5-6 football team toting an above-average, but underachieving offense and a bad (30th ranked) defense whose only battling for a wildcard spot because the playoffs were recently expanded.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

48K+
Followers
99K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy