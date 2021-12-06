Stock up, stock down from the Vikings' loss to the Lions

The Vikings had high expectations before the year.

Minnesota loaded up in 2021 free agency. The team kept most of the pieces from a high-octane offense in 2020. The Vikings looked to be among one of the two best teams in the NFC North in 2021.

While Minnesota may be the second-best team in its division, the Vikings have failed to meet other perceived goals. Minnesota sits at 5-7. On Sunday, the Vikings were on the losing end of their biggest disappointment of the season thus far: an upset defeat to the Lions.

Minnesota needs to find out what went wrong. Here is the stock report:

Stock up: LB Blake Lynch

Photo: Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports

With linebackers Anthony Barr and Eric Kendricks both out, the Vikings needed depth linebackers to rise to the occasion. Lynch did that: he had two sacks and a forced fumble. He also had nine total tackles.

Stock down: Oli Udoh at left tackle

Photo: Jeff Haynes/AP Images for Panini

Udoh struggled at left tackle. The Vikings had Christian Darrisaw out, and the team elected to put Udoh in his place, as opposed to swing tackle Rashod Hill. Udoh allowed a sack and three hurries, finishing with a PFF grade of 51.6.

Stock up: CB Cameron Dantzler

Photo: AP Photo/Jason Behnken, File

Vikings fans might only remember Dantzler playing loose in coverage as Jared Goff snuck a game-winning completion to Amon-Ra St. Brown as time expired. But other than that, Dantzler played well. He had two passes defended and an interception. He also had a PFF grade of 71.3.

Stock down: The Mike Zimmer era

Photo: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The Vikings should keep Zimmer around for now. However, Zimmer’s long-term outlook is in question. He needs to desperately turn things around.