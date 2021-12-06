ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California fails to build housing fast enough to meet demand, new analysis reveals

By Madison Hirneisen
The Press
The Press
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(The Center Square) – California’s housing production has failed to keep up with population growth over the last decade, a new analysis released last week from the Public Policy Institute of California found. After analyzing 2020 Census data, analysts from the PPIC determined that the state added 3.2 times...

www.thepress.net

Comments / 1

Related
The Press

Davtyan Law Firm comprises over 50 lawyers and staff has helped employees pursue more than 1,800 cases, a large percentage of which have even led to successful class action lawsuits.

Davtyan Law Firm Founder Leads New Era for Employment Law by Protecting the Rights of California's Working Class. LOS ANGELES, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Emil Davtyan's law firm, Davtyan Law Firm, has protected the rights of hundreds of thousands of workers, and in the process recovered over $150 million for California's blue-collar community.
LAW
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
State
California State
City
Alameda, CA
City
Sacramento, CA
The Press

FILE: Caltrain

Cost of Caltrain electrification project increases to $2.44 billion. (The Center Square) – A Caltrain project that would electrify a corridor of stations in the Bay Area is coming in $462 million over initial estimates, increasing the project’s price to $2.44 billion, Caltrain announced this week.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Subsidized Housing#Transitional Housing#Homelessness#Commuting#Census#Ppic#Californians
The Press

Johnson Fistel, LLP Announces That It Has Filed a Class Action Lawsuit on Behalf of Cloopen Group Holding Limited Investors Alleging Violations of the Federal Securities Laws

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP announces that it has filed a class action lawsuit on behalf of a class of all persons who: (a) purchased or otherwise acquired Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE: RAAS) ("Cloopen" or the "Company") American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with the Company's February 2021 initial public offering (the "IPO"); and/or (b) purchased or otherwise acquired Cloopen securities between February 9, 2021 and May 10, 2021, inclusive (the "Class"). The action was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York and is captioned Dong v. Cloopen Group Holding Limited et al., No. 1:21-cv-10610.
LAW
The Press

My Size Announces It Has Reached Agreement Resolving Litigation with Todd Ault

AIRPORT CITY, Israel, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- My Size, Inc. ("My Size" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MYSZ) (TASE: MYSZ), a leading developer and creator of smartphone measurement solutions, today announced that based on recent discussions with Todd Ault and his representatives, the Company has entered into a settlement agreement with Mr. Ault, Ault Alpha LP, Ault Alpha GP LLC, Ault Capital Management LLC, and Ault & Company (the "Ault Parties"), in which the Company agreed to withdraw the lawsuit asserting a claim for violation of Section 16(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 it previously filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York against the Ault Parties. The Ault Parties have agreed to withdraw the counterclaim that they asserted in that action against the Company.
BUSINESS
The Press

The Press

Brentwood, CA
1K+
Followers
28K+
Post
229K+
Views
ABOUT

We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

 https://www.thepress.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy