Las Vegas, NV

David Lee Roth Pushes Back Retirement, Extends Las Vegas Residency

By Andrew Magnotta @AndrewMagnotta
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images North America

David Lee Roth has added four additional shows to his upcoming Las Vegas residency, after which he plans to retire from live performing.

Roth previously announced a run of five concerts at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay from December 31, January 1, 5, 7 and 8.

After the initial dates sold out, the Van Halen co-founder announced more shows Jan. 14, 15, 21 and 22, due to overwhelming demand.

"I had no idea how many people wanted to see me go," Roth said in an audio message to his fans. "Okay, that sounded wrong [ laughs ]. All right. Don't turn it off. ...I had no idea how many of you wanted to pay to see me go. [ Laughs ] So I'm putting more tickets on sale, instead of doing the wrong thing and pissing more people off. I have industry professionals now ringing in, telling me, 'Dave, at your age, you should be in the middle of your third retirement. Did you watch Rocky movies? He's on his seventh. Same guy, Rambo — fifth. He's about 14 retirements ahead of you.' Just when I get out, they drag me back in.

He continued. "Look, I'm vulnerable. I feel sensitive. If I sound that way to you, I'm in the middle of my first retirement. And I'm gonna extend my world goodbye tour of Las Vegas at the House Of Blues for two more weekends — like any good f---ing barbecue. Just like you would, if you could."

Weeks after skewering Gene Simmons for suggesting that he was on his way out , Roth announced his retirement early in the fall , saying he was indeed "throwing in the shoes" with one last Vegas hurrah after 40-some years onstage.

"I've given you all I've got to give," he said at the time. "It's been an amazing, great run, no regrets, nothing to say about anybody. I'll miss you all. Stay frosty."

Go here for tickets and more information .

