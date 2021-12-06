ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Chiefs playoff tickets go on sale December 13

By Charles Goldman
 2 days ago
The Kansas City Chiefs are hot on a five-game winning streak and with five games remaining in the regular season, the business side of the team is turning their attention to the postseason.

Beginning on Monday, December 13, the Kansas City Chiefs will start selling tickets to potential home games during the 2021 NFL playoffs. Ticket sales will be online only and the ticket office will not be open for any walk-up ticket sales this year.

Here’s how everything with the upcoming playoff ticket sale will work this time around:

  • Residents of Jackson County, Missouri will have first dibs on Monday, Dec. 13 with a presale opportunity to purchase single-game postseason tickets. This will last online only from 8-10 a.m. CT and purchasers must use a credit card with a billing zip code within Jackson County.
  • Season ticket holders have already been prompted to opt-in to playoff tickets on a pay-as-we-play basis. If you’re a season ticket member, you’ll only be charged once each home postseason game is confirmed. Beginning at 11 a.m. CT on Monday, Dec.13, season ticket holders will have a chance to purchase additional single-game tickets.
  • Single-game tickets for a potential AFC Wild Card home game will go on sale to the general public beginning at noon on Monday, Dec. 13. Divisional and championship game tickets will go on sale at a later date pending playoff standings. If you want to purchase tickets to all potential home playoff games, you can do so with a new season ticket purchase or by purchasing a playoff pack. Those will also be available beginning at noon on Monday.

2021 NFL Postseason Game Schedule:

  • Wild Card Weekend – Saturday, Jan. 15 – Monday, Jan. 17, 2022
  • Divisional Weekend – Saturday, Jan. 22 – Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022
  • AFC/NFC Championship Games – Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022

