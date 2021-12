With Piplup's Spotlight Hour on the horizon, we've got the answer to the best moveset for its evolved form, Empoleon, in Pokemon GO. Empoleon is the final evolution of Piplup, the water-type starter from the Sinnoh region. Its PokeDex number is #395. Also known as the "Emperor Pokemon"—likely a clever play-on-words of "Emperor Penguin"—these Pokemon use the size of the three horns sprouting from their beaks to determine the leader of the group. According to its description, the larger the horns, the stronger the Pokemon.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO