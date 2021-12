The US Supreme Court will hear arguments from Republican lawmakers in North Carolina who want to join the legal defence of a controversial voter ID law in the state, raising questions about which state officials can represent the state to defend such laws, and potentially shaping how partisan influence comes into play over state-level voting rights issues.GOP legislators argue that the state’s Democratic attorney general, who is already defending the law on behalf of the state, does not adequately represent their interests and is not doing enough to defend the law, which the state’s governor opposes.If the court rules...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO