Left to Right - Greg Hong, Senior Project Manager. Eric Marx, Director of Design. Nirav Mehta, Manager of Design Project Managers.

By The Austin Company
 2 days ago
New Roles for Three of Austin's Irvine Design Professionals

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Austin Company's Irvine California office announces new roles for three seasoned professionals. Greg Hong transitions to Senior Design Project Manager. Hong has been with Austin as Chief Architect since April 2020 providing oversight to the architectural efforts on projects for our key clients. "Greg's architectural design and management experience will be a great asset to our current and future projects," said Jay Fischer, P.E., Manager of Engineering and Design.
The Guardian

Project Manager

Location: London or Chester (UK) Closing Date for Applications: Sunday 12th December 2021. Springer Healthcare is a leading scientific publisher and provider of bespoke educational content. The Operations Team is responsible for the production of pharma-focused products, supporting the sales team through the selling process, from pricing to fulfilment. The...
The Guardian

EA / Office Manager - Interior Design

An internationally acclaimed interior design practice based in West London is looking for an experience EA / Office Manager to support the two Founders and become an integral member of the team. This is a fabulous opportunity for someone looking for a challenging all round role within a highly creative...
arcadia.edu

A Day in the Life: Project Manager for Interior Design Firm

A Day in the Life: Project Manager for Interior Design Firm was originally published on Vault. 9:00 AM: Arrive at office. Review messages from clients and vendors. Check schedule for meetings and top priorities. Sort through paperwork and yesterday’s mail. 10:00 AM: Contact vendors regarding status of outstanding orders. Check...
GLENSIDE, PA
Person
Eric Marx
The Press

Petco Appoints Digital, Strategy Leader Iris Yen as Board Advisor and Observer

Petco Appoints Digital, Strategy Leader Iris Yen as Board Advisor and Observer. SAN DIEGO, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: WOOF), today announced the appointment of Iris Yen as an Advisor to its Board of Directors. As part of her appointment, Ms. Yen will also serve as a Board Observer, immediately providing high-caliber expertise in digital, brand building, retail and strategy, as well as an avenue of continuity as Petco seeks directors when seats become available in the future.
The Press

Swit is selected as one of the Apps to Discover under the Editor's Choice on Google Workspace Marketplace. Swit's GW Add-on works with Gmail, Drive, Calendar, Docs, Sheets, and Slides.

Google recommends Swit collaboration platform as 'Innovative Solution'. SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Swit Technologies Inc., a global enterprise collaboration software company based in San Francisco, has been officially recommended by Google Workspace Marketplace as an innovative solution among new apps.
The Press

Claire Trimble joins Synack, the premier crowdsourced platform for on-demand security expertise, as its new Chief Marketing Officer.

Cybersecurity Marketing Leader Claire Trimble Joins Synack to Accelerate Growth. REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Synack, the premier crowdsourced platform for on-demand security expertise, named Claire Trimble as its new Chief Marketing Officer to help drive global adoption as organizations worldwide seek more innovative solutions to solve their toughest cybersecurity challenges.
bostonrealestatetimes.com

Kelly Scholler Joins Elaine Construction as Senior Project Manager

NEWTON, MA – Kelly Scholler has joined Elaine Construction Company as Senior Project Manager. “Kelly’s background as a field engineer working on-site, and in the office, analyzing cost data, executing contracts, and vetting requisitions and change orders for projects in Lab, Healthcare, Commercial Office, and Luxury Residential give Kelly a broad sector understanding,” said Lisa Wexler, President of Elaine Construction, a Certified Women Owned Construction Management company. “Kelly’s strong engineering skills are of particular importance, as our Client’s investigate major infrastructure upgrades, across campuses, and within the CRE industry.”
NEWTON, MA
#Design Project Managers#The Austin Company
albuquerqueexpress.com

DPS Group Congratulates John Doring on Promotion to Director of Project Management

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2021 / DPS Group, a privately-owned, global engineering, procurement, construction management and validation (EPCMV) firm serving high-tech process industries, today announced the promotion of John Doring to director of project management. Reporting to Paul DePriest, senior vice president of Boston project operations, John will oversee operations and projects, develop and manage the expanding team of project management professionals, and ensure projects are executed according to industry best practices.
bakingbusiness.com

Reading Bakery Systems hires three project managers

ROBESONIA, PA. – Michael McDermott, Michael Manley and Vardan Upadhyaya have been hired as project managers at Reading Bakery Systems (RBS) in response to the company’s global growth. Mr. McDermott worked at Carpenter Technology Co. for 26 years, holding positions in product planning and service, process analyst, and customer service...
ROBESONIA, PA
The Tech Report& LLC

Important Features in Project Management Tools

A project manager’s software should be able to assist them in managing their projects effectively with several important features. Project managers are increasingly using project management software products. After all, project managers need this sort of solution on a daily basis. But what should you check for if you’re asked to help choose new team software? Here are the top ten most important project management tool criteria. These aren’t presented in any particular order, as the value of each project varies. You may even think some aren’t important! However, use this list as a starting point when selecting the software for your shortlist.
chartattack.com

Benefits of Using Mind Mapping in Project Management

During the pandemic, most jobs have switched to having online work take preference over in-person work. The best way of dealing with it all is to assemble a proper online space where your employees can fulfill their daily duties with as little impairment as possible. To do so, you will require proper software and support. Among the required software, we have mind mapping software. This useful tool assists many companies across the world with both online and in-person meetings, let’s see where its benefits come from.
The Tech Report& LLC

Choosing the Best Project Management Software

There are many options for organizing your work, but choosing project management software is best for organizing the workload of a team. When managing the work of others, it’s crucial to choose the right project management (PM) software. The right tool can make a project a success and allow the project manager to deliver on time. Communication of expectations can make or break a project.
The Press

Evolve Media Holdings Debuts New Corporate Site, Beverly Hills Headquarters

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Evolve Media Holdings, a modern, brand-focused, digital media holding company, revealed the launch of its new website and the location of its new Beverly Hills headquarters. Evolve Media Holdings Launches All-New Corporate Site. The new Evolve Media Holdings corporate site highlights...
The Press

OutcomeMD Welcomes Flipagram (TikTok), BizRate and Shopzilla founder, Farhad Mohit to Board of Directors

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OutcomeMD today announced that internet pioneer and serial entrepreneur Farhad Mohit, who has over $1 billion from exits in companies he has founded, including Flipagram (now TikTok), Shopzilla and BizRate.com, has made a significant investment in OutcomeMD and has joined the Board of Directors, signaling the company's commitment to leading in the health outcome data space.
Payson Roundup

Town hires project manager for splash pad

Payson tiptoed one step closer to completion of its splash pad when the Payson Town Council unanimously approved hiring Mountain Solutions, Inc. as project manager for $58,000 during its Nov. 18 meeting. The splash pad idea has developed over the past three years from a community fundraised project to a...
PAYSON, AZ
The Press

The Green Room Hotel Debuts in Oceanside, California

OCEANSIDE, Calif., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Green Room Hotel, originally a motel built in the 1950s, was given a second life by Co-owners Stephen and Brett Poovey, as a modernized bungalow-style boutique hotel. Opened in July 2021, the hotel channels the inside of a wave and the space where musicians relax.
The Press

Blue Diamond Growers Host 111th Annual Meeting, Announce New Board Members and Chairman's Ambassador Award Recipient

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With a theme of "Rising to the Challenge," the 111th Blue Diamond Growers Annual Meeting highlighted the remarkable people that help power California's largest almond cooperative. In a virtual presentation to Blue Diamond almond growers on November 17, Mark Jansen, President and CEO,...
The Press

Ember Fund logo

Evite And Ember Fund Partner To Offer Consumers First-Ever Cryptocurrency Gifting Service. LOS ANGELES, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Evite, the world's leading digital invitation service, is pleased to announce a partnership with Ember Fund, an investment management platform, to offer Cryptocurrency gifting as part of Evite's expanded in-platform gifting suite. The integration will allow any consumer to send Bitcoin and cryptocurrency with a few clicks from the Evite platform, creating streamlined opportunities for non-traditional gifting. Built for ease of use for both experienced and novice cryptocurrency owners, Evite and Ember Fund embarked on this partnership to create an intuitive user experience that ultimately leads consumers to the Ember Fund app to claim and monitor their crypto over time.
The Press

The Press

