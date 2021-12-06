Left to Right - Greg Hong, Senior Project Manager. Eric Marx, Director of Design. Nirav Mehta, Manager of Design Project Managers.
New Roles for Three of Austin's Irvine Design...www.thepress.net
New Roles for Three of Austin's Irvine Design...www.thepress.net
We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.https://www.thepress.net/
Comments / 0