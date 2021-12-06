Left to Right - Greg Hong, Senior Project Manager. Eric Marx, Director of Design. Nirav Mehta, Manager of Design Project Managers.

A project manager’s software should be able to assist them in managing their projects effectively with several important features. Project managers are increasingly using project management software products. After all, project managers need this sort of solution on a daily basis. But what should you check for if you’re asked to help choose new team software? Here are the top ten most important project management tool criteria. These aren’t presented in any particular order, as the value of each project varies. You may even think some aren’t important! However, use this list as a starting point when selecting the software for your shortlist.

SOFTWARE ・ 9 DAYS AGO