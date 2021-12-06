ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan State wideout to enter transfer portal, per report

By Grant Bricker
saturdaytradition.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichigan State lost a player to the transfer portal on Monday according to a report from Rainer Sabin of the Detroit Free Press. Ricky White is reportedly leaving the team after appearing in just 3 games in 2020 for the Spartans. In those 3 games, White had 10 receptions for 223...

saturdaytradition.com

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaytradition.com

Bulletin board material? Michigan's Cade McNamara 'not concerned about anything' heading into Ohio State game

The circle on the Michigan football schedule is coming up this weekend when the Wolverines welcome (so to speak) No. 2 Ohio State to Ann Arbor. A win by the Wolverines would be the first for head coach Jim Harbaugh since he took over at Michigan in 2015 and likely put Michigan into the College Football Playoffs. It won’t come easy, facing off against one of the most explosive offenses in college football.
MICHIGAN STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska LB announces entry into transfer portal after 2 years with the Huskers

Transfer season is here as players are taking matters into their own hands with another program. Linebacker Pheldarius Payne is entering the transfer portal after spending two seasons with the University of Nebraska. Payne previously played two years of football at Lackawanna College in Pennsylvania where he accounted for 30...
COLLEGE SPORTS
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Pat Narduzzi Comments on Resignation of OC Mark Whipple

Pitt’s search for an offensive coordinator is now official as the program is now commenting on Mark Whipple’s departure. Whether he resigned on his own or encouraged to move on, Whipple is no longer in charge of Pitt’s offense. The football program is referring to it as a resignation and head coach Pat Narduzzi has issued this statement.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Justin Fields Sends Clear Message Before Game vs. Packers

Bears quarterback Justin Fields has missed the last two games with cracked ribs. Fields’ status was up in the air for most of the week, but now the rookie is back at QB1. The No. 11 overall pick talked to reporters on Wednesday, saying he’s ready to go.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Football
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan College Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
scarletandgame.com

Ohio State football: Thank you, Jim Harbaugh and Cade McNamara

I’ve often joked the favorite musical group of Michigan Men is 80’s synth-pop band Talk Talk. Why? Because Michigan Men love to talk. It’s what they do best. Every year, some noted Michigan Man opens his mouth and provides bulletin board material for the Ohio State football team. This year is no exception. All of Buckeye Nation should smile and say, “Thank you, Jim Harbaugh.”
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mel Tucker
The Spun

Aidan Hutchinson Names 2 Teams He’d ‘Love’ To Play For

Amid an incredible season at Michigan, pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson is seeing his draft stock skyrocket. There’s a strong chance he hears his name called extremely early in the 2022 NFL Draft, and he’s ready to go to two teams who might be picking him. In a recent...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Kyler Murray News

If by some crazy change of fate Kyler Murray decides to quit his job in the NFL, he’s still eligible to join the Oakland A’s. The Arizona Cardinals star quarterback was not selected in this year’s Minor League Rule 5 Draft — an opportunity for MLB teams to poach players from other organizations’ farm systems if they aren’t placed on the 40-man roster. Failing to make the A’s 40-man roster (for obvious reasons), Murray was eligible for selection in this year’s draft.
NFL
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska gets commitment from 5-star kicker as walk-on

Nebraska just hauled in a major special teams commitment for the Class of 2022. Five-star kicker Charlie Weinrich committed to the program as a walk-on: The 5-foot-11, 190-pound Weinrich is deemed a five-star kicker and four-star punter according to Kohl’s Kicking.com. Weinrich scored 35 points on field goals at the 2021 National Scholarship Camp.
NEBRASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#The Detroit Free Press#Spartans#Wr#Freepsports#Rainersabin#Msu#Chrissolari
saturdaytradition.com

Reactions from 2 Iowa fans perfectly sums up Hawkeyes' performance in B1G Championship Game

Safe to say Iowa is not having the game it hoped in the Big Ten Championship. The 13th-ranked Hawkeyes entered the fourth quarter down 21-3 to the 2nd-ranked Michigan Wolverines. The Hawkeyes have come back from double-digit deficits already this season—they did it last weekend against Nebraska—but Michigan is a different test. And it would seem the crowd on hand at Lucas Oil Stadium feels the same way.
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
saturdaytradition.com

Iowa drops intense hype video ahead of B1G Championship Game

Iowa meets Michigan Saturday night for the Big Ten crown. The Hawkeyes are in their first Big Ten title game since 2015. The Wolverines are in the title game for the first time since it was instituted in 2011. The Ohio State streak of Big Ten championships has been snapped and a new champion of the Big Ten will be crowned.
IOWA STATE
CBS Boston

Boston College QB Phil Jurkovec To Stay At School, Won’t Enter NFL Draft Until 2023

BOSTON (CBS) — Phil Jurkovec is hanging around at the Heights. The redshirt junior quarterback told the Boston College coaching staff that he’ll be returning to play in 2022, according to Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel. “He’ll be among the top quarterbacks NFL scouts will be watching in 2022 for the 2023 draft,” Thamel said. The Pittsburgh native and Notre Dame transfer suffered a hand injury this year, limiting him to just six games. He completed 52 of his 96 passes (54.2 percent) for 914 yards with seven touchdowns and four interceptions this year. In 2020, his first at BC, he completed 61 percent of his passes for 2,558 yards with 17 touchdowns and five interceptions. His best game of the year came on Nov. 13 at Georgia Tech, when he completed 13 of 20 passes for 310 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions, while also rushing for 71 yards and three touchdowns on eight carries.  
NFL
saturdaytradition.com

Penn State assistant reportedly withdraws name from Virginia vacancy

Penn State already lost defensive coordinator Brent Pry to Virginia Tech and there was a chance that Anthony Poindexter was the next one out the door. It doesn’t sound like that will be the case any longer, though. ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg reported on Wednesday that he exchanged text messages...
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy