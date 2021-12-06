Blue Diamond grower Christine Gemperle was named the 2021 Chairman’s Grower Ambassador of the Year at the cooperative's annual meeting Nov. 17.

NASHVILLE, TN - Just as an umbrella works as a barrier between us and the pouring rain, Startchy’s new solution Yumbrella® keeps produce protected from the factors that cause it to spoil. Announcing its official launch Stateside, the organic washable coating will be available to the apple industry, having been commercially tested over recent months with Superfresh Growers®.

