Blue Diamond grower Christine Gemperle was named the 2021 Chairman’s Grower Ambassador of the Year at the cooperative's annual meeting Nov. 17.
Blue Diamond Growers Host 111th Annual Meeting, Announce New Board Members and...www.thepress.net
Blue Diamond Growers Host 111th Annual Meeting, Announce New Board Members and...www.thepress.net
We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.https://www.thepress.net/
Comments / 0