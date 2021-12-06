Top Stocks To Watch During Stock Market Correction: Endeavor, NXP, Zim

For today's trade, we're looking at Life Storage, a recent breakout and IBD 50 Stocks To Watch pick. As the stock sets up for a run, here's a way to get bullish without having to own the stock outright.
S&P 500 sell-offs aren't much fun to go through, but they do show you one thing: Which stocks other investors are eager to buy on a dip. Just 10 S&P 500 stocks, including industrials like Delta Air Lines (DAL), consumer discretionary firms like Wynn Resorts (WYNN) and consumer staples like Kroger (KRO), jumped 12% or more in the four days following the market's maximum freakout moment amid the omicron variant outbreak, says an Investor's Business Daily analysis of data from S&P Global Market Intelligence and MarketSmith.
IBD's Dividend Leaders screen focuses on stocks that provide a high dividend with strong fundamentals. Today, we have Iron Mountain (IRM), which boasts an impressive yield and a stable business model. Iron Mountain, based in Boston, is a global leader for storage and information management solutions. The company principally helps customers store both physical…
After the oil industry endured a dismal 2020 amid the Covid-caused travel falloff, it's come roaring back this year. On Wednesday, the Relative Strength (RS) Rating for top-ranked oil industry technology and tools supplier Championx (CHX) surged 10 points to 76, up from 66 the day before, reflecting its soaring profits and sales. Championx stock rose 1.4% to 23.15 Wednesday afternoon.
It is risky to buy stocks during a stock market correction. But downturns also ultimately lead to new chart patterns and fresh buy points. REIT stocks, such as CubeSmart (CUBE) and Sun Communities (SUI), are driving the latest list of stocks setting up on the IBD Breakout Stocks Index. Other...
Investors might want to bet on Xperi (XPER), as earnings estimates for this company have been showing solid improvement lately. The stock has already gained solid short-term price momentum, and this trend might continue with its still improving earnings outlook. The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is a result...
The stock market climbed in quiet volume Wednesday, giving key market indexes a chance to digest the prior session's big gains. Stocks started out higher as fears about the omicron Covid-19 variant continued to wane. Though they turned slightly negative midday, the indexes reversed higher to close with minor to modest gains, extending their advance…
U.S. stock markets have turned around impressively from threats of the Omicron variant of coronavirus that rattled global bourses at the end of last month. Since Wall Street has resumed its northward journey, the possibility of a year-end rally looms large. Strong fundamentals of the U.S. economy will provide the primary support to U.S. stocks going forward.
ICON (ICLR) saw an improvement in its IBD SmartSelect Composite Rating Wednesday, from 94 to 96. ICON stock is currently forming a consolidation, with a 301.82 entry. Look for the stock to break out in volume at least 40% above average. The new rating is a sign the stock is...
Trendy cooler maker Yeti Holdings (YETI), which says on its website that it offers "Gifts for those who go all out," earned a positive jump in its stock Relative Strength (RS) Rating Wednesday, rising to 76, up from 66 a day earlier. Yet stock climbed 2.8% for the day, to 93.04.
Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) stock increased by 20.18% to $77.58 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for Lovesac's stock is 1.0 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 245.28% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
Briefly clears 60.19 cup-with-handle buy point, but reverses lower. ZIM will pay $2.50 a share dividend later this month. * Not real-time data. All data shown was captured at 12:43PM EST on 12/08/2021. Shipping-container company Zim Integrated Shipping (ZIM) is the IBD Stock Of The Day. ZIM stock briefly broke...
A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.
The equity team at Credit Suisse now predicts an 11% return for the broader market next year, seeing a strong economic backdrop for sales. Chief U.S. Equity Strategist Jonathan Golub is boosting the end-2022 target for the S&P 500 (SP500) (NYSEARCA:SPY) to 5,200 from 5,000, with EPS at $235, up from $230.
TD Hldgs (NASDAQ:GLG) shares increased by 6.89% to $0.51. The company's market cap stands at $70.8 million. Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) shares moved upwards by 6.28% to $80.0. The company's market cap stands at $4.3 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today. Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) shares moved upwards...
Last week Chinese ride-hailing giant DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) announced plans to delist from the U.S. This underlines the regulatory pressure under which DiDi and other tech stalwarts have been operating in. China Tech Pain Is Gain For U.S. Peers: Beijing has created hurricane-like headwinds for Chinese stocks in 2021...
