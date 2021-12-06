ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

LIVESTOCK-Hog futures fall on concerns about supply glut

Agriculture Online
 2 days ago

CHICAGO, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange hog futures plunged 4% on Monday, hitting their lowest level in nearly a month, as robust supplies threatened profits even as pork prices edged off their recent lows, traders said. Pork processors earned $22.90 per hog, down from $46.25 per hog...

www.agriculture.com

Comments / 0

Related
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat extends gains for third session as global supplies tighten

SINGAPORE, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures rose for a third consecutive session on Wednesday as tightening global supplies underpinned the market. Soybeans lost ground as crop prospects brightened in South America, fuelling expectations for bumper world supplies. "There are quality issues with Australian wheat and supplies are tight...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans extend losses into third session

CANBERRA, Dec 8 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures edged lower for a third consecutive session on Wednesday as crop prospects brightened in South America, fuelling expectations for bumper global supplies. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were down 0.3% at $12.46-1/2 a bushel by...
AGRICULTURE
hoosieragtoday.com

Farmer Sentiment Weakens as Production Cost Concerns Mount

The Purdue University/CME Group Ag Economy Barometer slipped 5 points in November to a reading of 116 as producers continue to be pessimistic about both the current and future outlook of the agricultural economy. The Index of Current Conditions declined 7 points in November to a reading of 128, and the Index of Future Expectations fell 4 points to 110. November marked the lowest reading of 2021 for all three measures of producer sentiment and comparing year-over-year, the barometer is 30% lower than in November of 2020. The Ag Economy Barometer is calculated each month from 400 U.S. agricultural producers’ responses to a telephone survey. This month’s survey was conducted Nov. 15-19.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Soybeans down 8-10 cents, wheat down 3-7 cents, corn down 1-2 cents

CHICAGO, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Wednesday. WHEAT - Down 3 to 7 cents per bushel * Wheat eased overnight, maintaining a narrow trading range ahead of the U.S. Department of Agriculture monthly supply and demand report, due out on Thursday, though uncertainty in the global economy over the Omicron coronavirus variant adds weight. * Farm office FranceAgriMer has lowered its forecast of French soft wheat exports outside the European Union for the second month in a row, contributing to a further increase in expected stocks in the EU's biggest wheat producer. * CBOT March soft red winter wheat last traded down 6-1/4 cents at $8.02-1/4 per bushel. K.C. March hard red winter wheat was last 5-3/4 cents lower at $8.21-3/4, and MGEX March spring wheat was down 1-1/2 cents at $10.35. CORN - Down 1-2 cents per bushel * Corn futures eased slightly overnight, as traders weighed proposed cuts to U.S. biofuel blending mandates that would weaken demand for ethanol, while still positioning ahead of the USDA's monthly supply and demand report. * Exporters sold 1,844,040 tonnes of corn for delivery to Mexico, of which, 1,089,660 tonnes are for delivery during the 2021/2022 marketing year and 754,380 tonnes are for delivery during the 2022/2023 marketing year, the USDA said. * The Biden administration has proposed scaling back the amount of biofuels that U.S. oil refiners were required to blend into their fuel mix since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. * Brazil's 2022 grain crop is forecast to reach a record 289 million tonnes, up 14% from a year earlier, according to CNA Farm Group. * March corn last traded 2-1/4 cents lower at $5.84 a bushel. SOYBEANS - Down 8 to 10 cents per bushel * Soybeans fell overnight, pressured by potential biofuel cuts and concerns of diminished U.S. exports ahead of Thursday's weekly export sales report and the USDA's monthly supply and demand assessment. * Exporters sold 130,000 tonnes of soybeans for delivery to China during the 2021/2022 marketing year, the USDA said. * The most-active soybean contract dipped below its 50-day moving average overnight. * January soybeans last traded 9-1/4 cents lower at $12.41 per bushel. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Editing by Andrea Ricci)
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Livestock#Feeder Cattle#U S Agriculture#Hog#Reuters#Cme
news-shield.com

Feeder pig prices see seasonal boost

While feeder pig prices have followed seasonal patterns by increasing over the past few weeks, so have slaughter prices, but in the opposite direction. Weaned pigs weighing between 10 and 12 pounds topped $52 last week, up 28% or $11.42 from early July, according to an analysis from the Livestock Marketing Information Center.
AGRICULTURE
agdaily.com

Report points to first decrease in global milk production since 2019

After more than two years of uninterrupted growth, global milk production is down, with growth expected to dip into negative territory in the final quarter of 2021. Farmgate milk prices are on the rise, in line with higher commodity prices worldwide, but increasing costs of inputs, lack of labor, and unfavorable weather will continue to limit production, according to Rabobank, a Dutch multinational banking and financial services company.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

U.S. winter wheat futures fall, spring wheat flat

CHICAGO, Dec 8 (Reuters) - U.S. winter wheat futures fell on Wednesday on forecasts for good weather for crop development before the winter dormancy period, traders said. * MGEX spring wheat was steady, supported by strong export demand for the tight supplies of high-protein offerings. * Traders were expecting a U.S. Agriculture Department report on Thursday morning to show that export sales of wheat were in a range between 50,000 and 450,000 tonnes in the week ended Dec. 2. * South Korean flour mills bought around 50,000 tonnes of milling wheat to be sourced from the United States and another 50,000 tonnes from Australia. * Chicago Board of Trade March soft red winter wheat futures settled down 14 cents at $7.94-1/2 a bushel. K.C. March hard red winter wheat was off 14-3/4 cents at $8.27-1/2 a bushel and MGEX spring wheat for March delivery was unchanged at $10.36-1/2 a bushel. * CBOT March wheat hit technical resistance at its 30-day moving average. It then dropped below its five-day and 40-day moving averages. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; editing by John Stonestreet)
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Agriculture Online

CBOT soybeans rise after export sale to China announced

CHICAGO, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures rose on Wednesday as a new export deal with top buyer China pulled the market from lows hit during overnight trading. * Soyoil futures fell to their lowest in 11 weeks while soymeal futures firmed. * Analysts were expecting a U.S. Agriculture Department report on Thursday morning to show that export sales of soybeans were in a range between 1 million and 1.775 million tonnes in the week ended Dec. 2. * Soymeal export sales were seen between 100,000 and 270,000 tonnes and soyoil export sales between 5,000 and 50,000 tonnes. * Private exporters reported the sale of 130,000 tonnes of soybeans to China for delivery in the 2021/22 marketing year, USDA said. * CBOT January soybean futures settled up 9-3/4 cents at $12.61 a bushel. * The contract rose above its 20-day moving average during the session. * CBOT January soyoil was down 1.55 cents at 55.55 cents per lb and CBOT January soymeal gained $7.50 to $357.20 a ton. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)
CHICAGO, IL
ocj.com

Spreads suggest undervalued corn needs to trade at $6

Usually, the corn market is in a carry this time of year, meaning futures values are higher in later months versus current months. When the market is in a carry there is an incentive for those with storage capacity to hold grain for later use. Last week the December corn...
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Corn Flat, Soybeans Up

Corn trade is flat to 1 cent higher, beans are 6 to 8 cents higher and wheat is 14 cents lower to 1 cents higher. Corn trade is flat to a penny higher with range-bound action continuing, and a sale of 1.844 million metric tons of corn to Mexico on the daily wire of mostly old crop. Ethanol margins should remain in the current range until after the Christmas driving season, with support from cheaper natural gas and the weekly report showing production 55,000 barrels per day higher; stocks were up by 163,000 barrels per day.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Midday: Contracts Trade Weaker

It’s a hem-haw day for the livestock complex as bearish tones drift throughout the complex and support has yet to show up in any of the contracts. Heading into Wednesday afternoon, the livestock contracts would like to see some support enter the marketplace; but at this point in time it’s not looking like they are going to have their wishes granted. There hasn’t been much interest arise in the cash cattle market and it wouldn’t be surprising to see trade wait until Thursday to get underway.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Cotton Close: Mixed Market Session

The cotton market had a mixed session Wednesday, meaning the old crop was higher, but the new crop lower. Overall, it was a very muted session as traders await Thursday’s reports from USDA. Initially the market will see weekly export sales, followed by the December crop report. Last week’s...
ECONOMY
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans rise as dry weather in Brazil raises supply concerns

CANBERRA, Dec 7 (Reuters) - U.S. soybeans edged higher on Tuesday as concerns about tight supplies amid dry weather in Brazil and strong demand for U.S. exports underpinned prices. Wheat edged lower, though losses were checked by uncertainty over Russian exports, while corn remained steady. The most-active soybean futures on...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-U.S. soy futures drop on South American weather view; corn, wheat weak

CHICAGO, Dec 7 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures fell 1.2% on Tuesday, pressured by weather forecasts that eased concerns about dryness in key production areas of crop development in Brazil and South America, traders said. Corn and wheat futures also were lower, but the declines were kept in check. Traders...
AGRICULTURE
dtnpf.com

Periodic Updates on the Grains, Livestock Futures Markets

OMAHA (DTN) -- March corn is up 1 cent per bushel, January soybeans are up 6 1/2 cents, March KC wheat is down 14 1/4 cents, March Chicago wheat is down 11 cents and March Minneapolis wheat is up 1 cent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 75.45 points and January crude oil is up $0.42 per barrel. The U.S. Dollar Index is down 0.360 and February gold is down $1.50 per ounce. Soybeans have made a nice about face, rising 20 cents from the lows on the heels of soybean meal strength and more China sales. The winter wheat markets remain under heavy pressure. Corn is close to unchanged despite a sale of 72.6 million bushels to Mexico, with 42.9 mb for the 2021-22 crop year.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Close: Cattle Finish Higher, Hogs Plunder

Heading into Tuesday’s trade, the hog market is hoping to find some support as Monday was a rough day for the market. The cattle contracts ending up rounding out the Monday fully higher, but hogs struggled throughout the cash and futures markets. Feedlots have yet to disclose their asking prices for the week, but they aren’t going to be easily persuaded into selling cattle for steady money this week.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT soybeans drop on concerns about U.S. exports

CHICAGO, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures fell on Tuesday, pressured by signs of strong competition on the export market, traders said. * Forecasts for improved crop weather in South America also was seen as bearish for soybeans. * Soymeal and soyoil futures also fell. * Brazil was expected to export 2.579 million tonnes of soybeans in December, up from 161,024 tonnes a year earlier, according to industry group Anec. * Private exporters reported the sale of 123,000 tonnes of soybeans for delivery to unknown destinations, the U.S. Agriculture Department said. * China's soybean imports rose to 8.57 million tonnes in November from 5.11 million tonnes in October, customs data showed on Tuesday. A year earlier, China brought in 9.59 million tonnes of soybeans. * CBOT January soybean futures ended down 11-1/4 cents at $12.50-1/4 a bushel. * CBOT January soyoil was off 0.76 cent at 57.1 cents per lb and CBOT January soymeal shed $2.90 to $349.70 per ton. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Close: Hog Futures Experience Heavy Selloff

Outside markets were enthusiastic about exports and economic recovery Tuesday, but the livestock markets focused more on disappointment. Feeder cattle were the only livestock market tempted to test higher prices off and on through Tuesday, but a higher close in corn ultimately took away that temptation. The bulk of the bearishness focused on lean hogs, with clearly lower momentum on the chart attracting a high volume of trend-following traders.
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy