LIVESTOCK-Hog futures fall on concerns about supply glut

CHICAGO, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Wednesday. WHEAT - Down 3 to 7 cents per bushel * Wheat eased overnight, maintaining a narrow trading range ahead of the U.S. Department of Agriculture monthly supply and demand report, due out on Thursday, though uncertainty in the global economy over the Omicron coronavirus variant adds weight. * Farm office FranceAgriMer has lowered its forecast of French soft wheat exports outside the European Union for the second month in a row, contributing to a further increase in expected stocks in the EU's biggest wheat producer. * CBOT March soft red winter wheat last traded down 6-1/4 cents at $8.02-1/4 per bushel. K.C. March hard red winter wheat was last 5-3/4 cents lower at $8.21-3/4, and MGEX March spring wheat was down 1-1/2 cents at $10.35. CORN - Down 1-2 cents per bushel * Corn futures eased slightly overnight, as traders weighed proposed cuts to U.S. biofuel blending mandates that would weaken demand for ethanol, while still positioning ahead of the USDA's monthly supply and demand report. * Exporters sold 1,844,040 tonnes of corn for delivery to Mexico, of which, 1,089,660 tonnes are for delivery during the 2021/2022 marketing year and 754,380 tonnes are for delivery during the 2022/2023 marketing year, the USDA said. * The Biden administration has proposed scaling back the amount of biofuels that U.S. oil refiners were required to blend into their fuel mix since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. * Brazil's 2022 grain crop is forecast to reach a record 289 million tonnes, up 14% from a year earlier, according to CNA Farm Group. * March corn last traded 2-1/4 cents lower at $5.84 a bushel. SOYBEANS - Down 8 to 10 cents per bushel * Soybeans fell overnight, pressured by potential biofuel cuts and concerns of diminished U.S. exports ahead of Thursday's weekly export sales report and the USDA's monthly supply and demand assessment. * Exporters sold 130,000 tonnes of soybeans for delivery to China during the 2021/2022 marketing year, the USDA said. * The most-active soybean contract dipped below its 50-day moving average overnight. * January soybeans last traded 9-1/4 cents lower at $12.41 per bushel. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

AGRICULTURE ・ 8 HOURS AGO