Sen. Jasinski receives MnTech's Public Service Award

By Jennifer.Sweet
southernminn.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Minnesota Technology Association (MnTech) announced Sen. John R. Jasinski was one of the recipients for the for Public Service Award. The 2021 Tekne Awards, Minnesota’s premier celebration of innovation and...

www.southernminn.com

wustl.edu

Ludmerer receives distinguished service award

Kenneth M. Ludmerer, MD, professor of medicine and the Mabel Dorn Reeder Distinguished Professor of the History of Medicine at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has received the 2022 John C. Gienapp Distinguished Service Award. The honor is awarded by the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME).
SAINT LOUIS, MO
golfbusinessnews.com

Galvin Green receives IAGTO Award for ‘Outstanding Service’

Swedish golf apparel brand Galvin Green has been commended by the International Association of Golf Tour Operators (IAGTO) with a ‘2021 Outstanding Service Award’ for its unparalleled service and support – especially in the most challenging of times during the COVID-19 pandemic. Becoming the only apparel brand this year to...
BEAUTY & FASHION
SignalsAZ

City of Sedona’s Financial Services Department Receives Award for Excellence in Financial Reporting

The Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting to the city of Sedona for its annual comprehensive financial report for the fiscal year ending on June 30, 2020. The report has been judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program, which includes demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the report.
SEDONA, AZ
State
Minnesota State
Wisconsin Law Journal

Axley’s Straka receives 2021 President’s Award

The Wisconsin Association for Justice has presented Axley Attorney Heath Straka with the 2021 President’s Award at their annual meeting and dinner event on Dec. 3. As described by the WAJ, the President’s Award is given to an individual who has been of outstanding service to the Association, the community or the practice of law. The award bestows special recognition to a person who, in the course of zealously representing their clients or in advocacy for the voiceless, pursues and helps achieve substantive changes in the law of the state, improves our civil justice system, enhances the rights of citizens’ access to the courts, preserves the right of trial by jury or enhances the right of everyone to attain full, fair and timely remedies for civil wrongdoings. It is awarded at the discretion of the president of WAJ.
COTTAGE GROVE, WI
Eastern Progress

EKU professor John Strada receives lifetime service award

Eastern Kentucky University communication professor John Strada was presented the Governor’s Lifetime Achievement Service Award from Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and the Cabinet for Health and Family Services (CHFS) in recognition of Strada’s lifelong commitment to volunteerism and community service. The governor’s office launched the service awards program in 1975....
RICHMOND, KY
Law.com

Murtha Cullina's Proloy Das Receives SABAC Trailblazer Award

Murtha Cullina partner Proloy K. Das recently received the South Asian Bar Association of Connecticut’s Trailblazer Award for exemplary and noteworthy accomplishments as a member of Connecticut’s South Asian legal community. The award was presented in a virtual presentation of SABAC’s 14th Annual Awards Celebration. The event’s keynote speaker Kannon...
LAW
Yes Weekly

HPU Student Receives Statewide Award for Community Service

HPU Student Receives Statewide Award for Community Service. HIGH POINT, N.C., Nov. 29, 2021 – High Point University student Lisbeth Ramirez is being honored for her outstanding leadership and service by North Carolina Campus Compact, a statewide network of colleges and universities that are committed to community engagement. Ramirez earned...
HIGH POINT, NC
westplainsdailyquill.net

Ozarks Healthcare receives Summit and Pinnacle Awards at 21st annual HealthCare Service Excellence Conference

Ozarks Healthcare was recently recognized through multiple awards at the 21st annual HealthCare Service Excellence Conference hosted earlier this month by Custom Learning Systems in La Jolla, California. The Summit Awards are a North American wide recognition program established and managed by the HealthCare Service Excellence Conference. Ozarks Healthcare and...
WEST PLAINS, MO
lakeexpo.com

Poly Lift Boat Lifts Service Manager Matt Maasen Receives 'Young Leader Award'

NASHVILLE — Matt Maasen of Poly Lift Boat Lifts was awarded the “Young Leader Award” this week at the Docks Expo in Nashville. The Young Leader Award recognizes young professionals under 40 who have made significant contributions to the marina and boatyard industry and collectively promise to play a big role in shaping its future.
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

The Ad Council’s 67th Annual Public Service Award Dinner Celebrates Extraordinary Accomplishments and Inspires a Future That is Better Together

Honoring Verizon Chairman and CEO Hans Vestberg and hosted by Terry Crews, Stephanie Ruhle and Kenan Thompson, the event raised a record-breaking $6.4 million for national social good campaigns. Last night, the Ad Council, America’s leading organization harnessing the power of communications for social change, held its Annual Public Service...
CHARITIES
wkdzradio.com

HCC’s Eastham Receives State Education Award

The chief institutional advancement officer for Hopkinsville Community College has won a statewide award that recognizes individuals in the education field. Yvette Eastham received the 2021 Beth K. Fields Award during the annual Council for Advancement and Support of Education conference held Friday in Louisville. The award recognizes the individual...
LOUISVILLE, KY
newsdakota.com

Lynzee Klawon Receives Customer Service Award

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Chamber) – Members of the Jamestown Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassador Committee and the Young Professionals of Jamestown presented the Customer Service Award for December to Lynzee Klawon for her outstanding customer service. The chamber honors individuals who demonstrate a consistent commitment to delivering products or services...
JAMESTOWN, ND
carbondaletimes.com

Shawnee Alliance to receive Governor's 'Engaging Aging Award'

CARTERVILLE -- Shawnee Alliance has been selected to receive the Governor's Engaging Aging Award. The Illinois Department on Aging Director Paula Basta presented the award during a special ceremony yesterday at the Shawnee Alliance offices in Carterville. "Vaccines are the key to ending this pandemic and giving senior Illinoisans, as...
CARTERVILLE, IL
nddist.com

Savage Receives BSA's Lifetime Achievement Award

GLEN ELLYN, IL — Doug Savage, Chairman, Bearing Service Inc., (Livonia, Michigan) received BSA’s Lifetime Achievement Award at the Association’s recent 2021 Annual Convention. Jim Scardina, Executive Vice President of Bearing Headquarters Company, and 2020/2021 BSA President, presented the award. The BSA Lifetime Achievement Award is presented to those who...
BUSINESS
cvwdwater.com

CVWD Receives ACWA’s Statewide Legislative Outreach Award

Rancho Cucamonga, CA – The Cucamonga Valley Water District (CVWD) is proud to announce it was the recipient of the 2021 Overall Statewide Legislative Outreach Award from the Association of California Water Agencies (ACWA) for the second year in the row for its continuous advocacy on issues critical to the water industry on behalf of their customers. CVWD received the award at the Fall 2021 Conference on December 2, 2021, in Pasadena.
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
Business Wire

Bright MLS CTO Frank Major Elected to 2022 RESO Board of Directors

ROCKVILLE, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bright MLS announced today that Frank Major, Bright’s Chief Technology Officer, has been named to the Real Estate Standards Organization (RESO) Board of Directors. Founded in 1999, RESO provides guidance for the entire real estate marketplace through the creation and certification of national industry standards. Member organizations include MLSs, brokerages, REALTOR® associations and technology partners serving more than one million real estate professionals. As one of the first multiple listing services to achieve RESO’s Data Dictionary 1.6 Platinum Certification for ensuring industry-approved definitions and consistent terms and data structures, Bright is currently working with RESO to help define showing data standards aimed at supporting product choice.
MLS
philomathnews.com

Rayfield receives organization’s Unsung Hero Award

Rep. Dan Rayfield received another significant award with the Oregon League of Conservation Voters issuing him the 2021 Unsung Hero Award. OLCV is a nonpartisan organization that works to protect Oregon’s environmental legacy, elect pro-environment candidates to office and hold elected officials accountable. In October, Rayfield (D-Corvallis) received the...
CORVALLIS, OR

