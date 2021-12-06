Sen. Jasinski receives MnTech's Public Service Award

The Wisconsin Association for Justice has presented Axley Attorney Heath Straka with the 2021 President’s Award at their annual meeting and dinner event on Dec. 3. As described by the WAJ, the President’s Award is given to an individual who has been of outstanding service to the Association, the community or the practice of law. The award bestows special recognition to a person who, in the course of zealously representing their clients or in advocacy for the voiceless, pursues and helps achieve substantive changes in the law of the state, improves our civil justice system, enhances the rights of citizens’ access to the courts, preserves the right of trial by jury or enhances the right of everyone to attain full, fair and timely remedies for civil wrongdoings. It is awarded at the discretion of the president of WAJ.

