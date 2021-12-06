Packers Place QB Jordan Love on Reserve COVID-19 List

They were there from the very beginning and they’ll be together again Sunday night at Lambeau Field as the Green Bay Packers welcome the Chicago Bears for the 204th meeting of the National Football League’s oldest, and unquestionably, best rivalry. The Packers have 13 NFL Championships on their resume, the Bears have the second most with 9. The two franchises have combined to place over 50 players and coaches in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The All-Time series favors Green Bay with 101 victories, to 94 with six games tied. They’ve split two playoff games, Chicago winning the 1941 Western Division Playoff 33-14 while the Packers captured their most recent NFC Championship with a 21-14 win in the Windy City a decade ago. This game is the very essence of professional football.

