Music

Watch All 8 Dave Grohl + Greg Kurstin ‘Hanukkah Sessions’ 2021 Performances

By Philip Trapp
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin shared the final entry in their 2021 "Hanukkah Sessions" cover songs on Sunday (Dec. 5). Grohl, the Foo Fighters figurehead and former Nirvana drummer, and Kurstin, multi-instrumentalist from indie-poppers The Bird and the Bee and a Grammy-winning producer, do an aptly face-painted take on KISS' "Rock...

Comments / 0

Evansville IN
