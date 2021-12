With the potential to be his deepest, most talented team, Vista del Lago varsity girls’ basketball coach Marty Benjamin is excited to get this season going. The Eagles are the defending Capital Athletic League champs from the shortened spring season and return their two leading scorers and top post player; seniors Kira Sadler, Sofia Lendahl and Linnea Jakubicka. Junior Alexa Moore is the starting point guard, while freshman Ella Skrzyniarz could wind up being the team’s top scorer. Sadler, Lendahl and Skrzyniarz can all hit the three and take the ball to the basket. They will lead the team in scoring with Jakubicka and Northcutt also playing key roles.

