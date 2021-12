Was "Ghostbusters Afterlife" as iconic as the original movie?. "Ghostbusters” is one of those iconic movies that everyone knows. As a kid I watched it well over 50 times and every time it came on T.V. the family had to watch it. When I saw they were making a new “Ghostbusters" set in the present-day, I was so excited. I was hoping for an amazing new generation “Ghostbuster" movie and I’m still not sure what I got. There will be some spoilers and major plot points discussed in my review so reader beware. Buckle up and get ready to examine "Ghostbusters: Afterlife".

