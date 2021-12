Music critics, on the whole, overvalue novelty. There’s plenty of reason to do this, but it mostly stems from wanting to be the person who discovers the next big sound or artist. That, plus critics listen to enough music that everything becomes rote after a while. But not all good music is novel and vice versa. This week, our non-novel entrant into the collective consciousness is Hard Feelings’ self-titled record, Hard Feelings. Unfortunately for the band, and our everlasting search for the next great album, its lack of novelty doesn’t add anything to the overall quality of the record.

MUSIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO