This was my second pregnancy, and the fertility hormones that I had taken to ovulate surprisingly led to the formation of seven fetuses in my womb. Of these, six were viable, and one had already miscarried. When this news was broken to me, my brain froze. The consequences of multiple pregnancies sent my family into a state of shock and despair. We were left with little time to make a decision. We could carry all six of them with half the chances of survival for them and me (with confirmed premature delivery and additional complications), terminate the whole pregnancy, or perform the selective reduction of the fetuses to twins or a single baby. This was associated with a greater risk of another miscarriage(s) (1).

WOMEN'S HEALTH ・ 13 DAYS AGO