CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Officials close to the upcoming Alex Murdaugh bond hearing say it will be postponed to next week. Former SC Attorney General Charlie Condon says, “The Attorney General's office is clearly using all of their authority to bring as many charges that apply at this point in time. We don't know if there could be future charges, but looking at these charges, there's plenty here and so this defendant has tremendous exposure to active prison time, and this would be in our state prison system, which isn't designed for country club living.”

POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO