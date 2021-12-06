Photos: Taste Dinner Series at Punch Bowl Presented by Lantern

COAST at Ocean House welcomed guests for a “best of autumn’s bounty” with a wine dinner on Nov. 4, showcasing Guest Chef Isaac Olivo of Chatham Inn, Relais & Châteaux, of Cape Cod. Chef Olivo prepared culinary delights made with fresh ingredients from a featured, local farm. Each dish from the four-course menu was expertly paired with wines from Le Domaine Abadia Retuerta of Spain: Abadia Retuerta Le Domaine Sauvignon Blanc, Verdejo, 2019; Abadia Retuerta Seleccion Especial, Tempranillo, Cabernet Sauvignon, Syrah, Merlot 2016; Abadia Retuerta Pago Negralada Tempranillo 2015; and Abadia Retuerta Pago Valdebellon, Cabernet Sauvignon 2015; with dessert accompanied by Emilio Lustau, Solera Reserva, Pedro Ximénez, San Emilio, Sherry. Located less than a two-hour drive from Madrid, the award-winning winery is located in a restored 12th century Romanesque abbey set on 500 acres of vineyards in the Duero Valley, named a Spanish cultural heritage site. The winery hosts a resort with just 30 rooms and suites, offering full butler service, a spa and Refectorio, the abbey’s original dining hall, now a Michelin-starred restaurant. The wine brand’s national importer Europvin and distributor MS Walker of Rhode Island represented the wines, alongside Ocean House Management Group’s Wine Director Jonathan Feiler.
