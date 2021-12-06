Photos: Taste Dinner Series at Punch Bowl Presented by Lantern

Mercedes Wilson is with her friend Katherine Lucas and Katherine is making a Lithuanian beet salad. Katherine says this a traditional Lithuanian dish. Her father came here from Lithuania after World War II along with a lot of other displaced people that had came to Western New York and created an unofficial family. Katherine says everybody longs for home and longs for memories and one of those memories you can carry with you is food, so recreating those recipes became very important to them.

