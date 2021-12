Whether you’re after a smart home hub for your living room, a recipe display and music player for your kitchen, or an interactive alarm clock for your bedroom, this Google Nest Hub Cyber Monday deal is one you’ll want to check out. Google’s Nest range offers a variety of smart home products to automate your house, and this Nest Hub is a great central point to coordinate all those functions. And right now, the Next Hub 2nd generation is half price at Walmart — meaning it’s just $50, saving you $50 from its list price of $100. This is just one of the best Cyber Monday deals on offer today, so check out our roundup for more.

