Amazon has kicked off the remainder of its Black Friday Deals this morning on its devices and all the various Echo models and bundles have now gone on sale. The least expensive is the Echo Dot 3rd-gen w/ Free Bulb for $19.99. This is $1 more than its lowest previous price, but it included just a white bulb, not a color bulb, last time. Next is the newer Echo Dot 4th-gen w/ Free Bulb for $29.99. This was $5 cheaper during Prime Day this year. The Echo Dot 4th-gen with Clock is $34.99 and aslo includes a free blub. That’s a great buy because it has never been cheaper. The Echo Dot Kids is also $34.99, which matches it’s lowest price too. Lastly, the full sized 4th-gen Echo w/ Free bulb is $59.99 which matches its lowest price ever. There are numerous Echo and Echo Dot bundles on sale as well, which I’ll list below.

ELECTRONICS ・ 13 DAYS AGO