Billionaire Michael Steinhardt Surrenders $70 Million In Stolen Art, Receives First-Ever Lifetime Ban From Acquiring Antiquities
Michael Steinhardt, a hedge fund billionaire and one of the world’s largest ancient art collectors, agreed to an “unprecedented” lifetime ban from collecting antiquities and surrendered 180 pieces of stolen artwork worth $70 million following a multi-year investigation that spanned multiple countries, the Manhattan’s District Attorney’s Office said on...www.forbes.com
Comments / 362