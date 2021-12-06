Billionaire Michael Steinhardt Surrenders $70 Million In Stolen Art, Receives First-Ever Lifetime Ban From Acquiring Antiquities

Seagulls, ships, and crashing waves sing to the residents of Mahón, a storied town on the Spanish island of Menorca. In an 18th-century villa on one of the oldest streets in town, this seaside symphony weaves seamlessly through layers of history. The house was most recently rehabilitated by the Madrid-based designer Lorenzo Castillo for one of his longtime clients. “Above everything, Lorenzo is an antiques dealer,” says the man, who has commissioned 10 projects from Castillo over the last two decades. “Because of this, he is very coherent in how he blends fabrics and furniture. The house in Menorca is a mishmash of things, but there is a connecting thread.”

