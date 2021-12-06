ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Billionaire Michael Steinhardt Surrenders $70 Million In Stolen Art, Receives First-Ever Lifetime Ban From Acquiring Antiquities

By Anna Kaplan
Forbes
Forbes
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Michael Steinhardt, a hedge fund billionaire and one of the world’s largest ancient art collectors, agreed to an “unprecedented” lifetime ban from collecting antiquities and surrendered 180 pieces of stolen artwork worth $70 million following a multi-year investigation that spanned multiple countries, the Manhattan’s District Attorney’s Office said on...

www.forbes.com

Comments / 362

Angela Marvel
1d ago

That's some bullllcrapppp. This guy receives 180 item's of stolen art and gets no time but you better believe someone buys one stolen iPhone and gets 3 yrs. There is something wrong and uneven about our "justice" system.

Reply(25)
158
Nicholas Pompey
1d ago

take pictures, charge him, and put him away... super simple solution. it must SERIOUSLY be nice to be above the law...

Reply(25)
147
Ironside556
1d ago

People are starving and some old white guy makes the news because he can no longer collect antiques... wow, just wow.

Reply(22)
78
Related
Otis Adams

Man Buys $30 Sketch Worth Millions

The Virgin and Child with a Flower on a Grassy Bank, circa 1503Attributed to Albrecht Durer/Agnews Gallery. A man, who wishes to keep his identity anonymous, was perusing the items at an estate sale in Massachusetts in 2016 when he discovered a drawing on linen for $30. It is now believed that the sketch was drawn by the hand of a sixteenth century Renaissance master.
The Independent

Meet the fake billionaire who is taking secret images of NYC’s richest homes

Visual artist Andi Schmied accessed and documented 25 of the most elite high-rise apartments in Manhattan, by making up an ultra-wealthy persona, plus an assistant and a husband.Between 2016 and 2020, Ms Schmied got to see the views only New York’s most wealthy residents are privy to – some of the most desirable real estate in the country, including apartments in the Time Warner Center, Trump World Tower, Fox Associates’ Madison Square Park Tower, Zaha Hadid’s 520 West 28th Street building, Herzog & de Meuron’s 56 Leonard, and the penthouse’s terrace at Rafael Viñoly’s 277 Fifth, among others.“I came up with...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antiquities#Art#Civil Unrest
The Independent

No one wants to buy Epstein’s New Mexico ranch

A 12-square-mile ranch belonging to late paedophile Jeffrey Epstein is reportedly not getting any buyers.The property, known as “The Zorro Ranch,” is located in New Mexico and was used by the disgraced financier to allegedly traffic underage girls.The ranch includes a 26,700-square-foot mansion, a private airstrip and helipad. It was put on sale by the Epstein estate for $27.5m (£20.7m) in July this year.After a little more than five months of being on the market, the estate is finding it difficult to sell it, with no offers from potential buyers, according to a report published by The New York Post...
REAL ESTATE
Axios

Crackdown on illegal cash transactions

Unique, non-fungible objects are traded for huge amounts of liquid tender in an industry that's famous for opacity and the ability of rich bidders to evade regulation. That's going to be a central part of a high-profile crypto hearing in Washington Wednesday — but it's also something that's being cracked down on in areas far removed from crypto.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Arts
Country
Greece
Country
Iraq
Country
Egypt
EatThis

5 Grocery Items Plummeting in Supply

As they battle ongoing supply chain issues, some supermarkets are using lousy tricks to fake fully stocked shelves, such as displaying cardboard cutouts of fresh produce and other groceries to "fill" in the gaps. Shortages of beloved items, including everything from breakfast bars to canned tuna, have plagued grocery stores...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News Channel Nebraska

Two of Empress Joséphine Bonaparte's tiaras sell for $763,000

Two tiaras believed to have been owned by Joséphine Bonaparte, the first wife of French Emperor Napoleon, went up for auction Tuesday after a century and a half in private hands. Combined, they sold for £576,000 ($763,000) on December 7 at Sotheby's in London, exceeding the high estimate of £500,000...
WORLD
Motley Fool

Public Companies Were Buzzing Over This Potential Trillion-Dollar Trend in Q3

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. According to NVIDIA, the metaverse "is a shared...
STOCKS
The Independent

Jewish couple kicked off American Airlines flight for refusing to put prayer shawl on floor

A Jewish couple who were kicked off an American Airlines flight for refusing to store their sacred prayer shawl on the floor have filed a lawsuit against the airline.Roberto and Elana Birman, a couple in their 70s, were flying from Miami to New York on flight 322 in August when they claim the incident occurred.A flight attendant allegedly pulled Roberto’s Tallit bag, a 8.5 inch-by-8.5-inch clear plastic bag holding his prayer book and shawl, out from the overhead bin and asked who it belonged to.When the pair indicated it was theirs, the crew member allegedly threw the bag on his...
LIFESTYLE
News On 6

Banksy Working To Turn Former Jail Into Arts Center

Could a former jail become an arts center thanks to Banksy?. The anonymous street artist painted the wall of Reading Prison, which has been unoccupied for the past eight years. Now that the Ministry of Justice wants to sell the building, Banksy has offered to sell the stencil used for...
VISUAL ART
SFGate

Barred from priesthood, some Catholic women find other roles

ROME (AP) — Women aspiring to leadership in the Catholic church have long come to terms with the glass ceiling that exists in the male-dominated institution, but Pope Francis’ spate of female appointments in the Vatican hierarchy suggests that change, however modest, is underway. A growing number of...
RELIGION
ELLE DECOR

Tour a Historic—and Eclectic—Seaside Villa on the Spanish Island of Menorca

Seagulls, ships, and crashing waves sing to the residents of Mahón, a storied town on the Spanish island of Menorca. In an 18th-century villa on one of the oldest streets in town, this seaside symphony weaves seamlessly through layers of history. The house was most recently rehabilitated by the Madrid-based designer Lorenzo Castillo for one of his longtime clients. “Above everything, Lorenzo is an antiques dealer,” says the man, who has commissioned 10 projects from Castillo over the last two decades. “Because of this, he is very coherent in how he blends fabrics and furniture. The house in Menorca is a mishmash of things, but there is a connecting thread.”
LIFESTYLE
wallstreetwindow.com

‘Sad But Unsurprising’: Biden Administration Rejects Calls for Ban on ‘Killer Robots’ – Jake Johnson

The Biden administration on Thursday rejected demands for a binding international agreement banning or tightly regulating the use of so-called killer robots, autonomous weapons that campaigners fear will make war more deadly and entrench a global norm of “digital dehumanization.”. “The prospect of a future where the decision to take...
ELECTIONS
Forbes

Forbes

289K+
Followers
88K+
Post
210M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy