Police: Fight leads to man's murder

Marco Antonio Jaimes' booking photo at right is superimposed on an image of a Wilson police car.

Jaimes

A dispute between neighbors Sunday led to one man’s death and another’s arrest.

Police charged 28-year-old Wilson resident Marco Antonio Jaimes with murder after finding his neighbor dead on the 1000 block of Mercer Street in Wilson’s Five Points neighborhood, Wilson Police Department spokesman Sgt. Eric Kearney said Monday.

Officers and Wilson County EMS paramedics were dispatched to Mercer Street for an 11 a.m. medical call, Kearney said. First responders found an unresponsive man later identified as 40-year-old Gonzalo Garcia of Wilson.

Garcia was pronounced dead, and Kearney said officers investigating the death learned there had been a dispute between neighbors.

Police didn’t disclose the method in Garcia’s killing. Kearney said the case is still under investigation.

Jaimes was taken before a magistrate and booked into the Wilson County Detention Center without bond pending his arraignment.

Online N.C. Department of Public Safety records show Jaimes served a year and 11 months in prison on an April 2017 conviction of promoting prostitution, a Class F felony.

Investigators ask anyone with information in the homicide to call the Wilson Police Department at 252-399-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 252-243-2255.