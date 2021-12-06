ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyson Foods to spend $50 million on bonuses for hourly workers

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 5 days ago
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Tyson Foods announced Monday that it plans to give more than 80,000 of its hourly workers year-end bonuses that will add up to approximately $50 million.

According to Tyson Foods, the one-time bonuses will be given based on tenure and range from $300 to $700.

The bonuses come on top of wage increases the company has approved at many plants, the Associated Press reported.

“This is yet another way for us to say thank you and show how grateful we are for our frontline teams’ efforts to keep each other safe, our company strong, and our world fed over the past year. While 2021 presented many challenges, our entire Tyson team continued to meet them, head on,” Donnie King, president and CEO of Tyson Foods, said in a statement.

Tyson said it is working to support its frontline workers and beginning in January 2022, will begin offering paid sick leave.

