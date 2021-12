Becoming pregnant often means worrying for two. And if you happen to catch a cold, you might feel suspicious about the medicines you’re able to take to help heal it. So the urge to try and just deal with your symptoms is understandable. But while some colds, sore throats, or coughs may pass with time, some symptoms can get worse if left unmonitored. An occasional cough can turn more chronic, which prompts the question of whether or not coughing can potentially pose a threat to the baby you’re carrying. We know babies aren’t harmed by your sneezes, but those are quick, often transient sensations. Coughing is different. What happens when you exert that kind of constant jerky pressure to your ribs and abdomen for days on end? Well, there are a few signs to watch out for, which will help you determine when it’s time to ring your caregivers.

WOMEN'S HEALTH ・ 17 HOURS AGO