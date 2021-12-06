ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cyrus Biotechnology makes acquisition after raising $18M

By Rick Morgan
Puget Sound Business Journal
Puget Sound Business Journal
 2 days ago
 2 days ago
On the heels of an $18 million Series B round, Seattle-based Cyrus Biotechnology said...

Puget Sound Business Journal

Redmond electronics company Plugable hires remote CEO

Redmond-based electronics company Plugable has named Lynn Smurthwaite-Murphy, who is based outside of Toronto, as the company's new CEO. Smurthwaite-Murphy is taking over for Bernie Thompson, also the company's founder, who is stepping into the chief technology officer role. According to Smurthwaite-Murphy, the move, which was announced Wednesday, allows Thompson to focus on building new technology while Smurthwaite-Murphy, previously the CEO at the electronics company StarTech.com, can focus on growth.
REDMOND, WA
Puget Sound Business Journal

BM Technologies buying Seattle's First Sound Bank to gain charter

Seattle-based First Sound Bank is joining a financial technology company. Last month, fintech company BM Technologies (NYSE: BMTX) announced plans to acquire First Sound for roughly $23 million in cash. The combined company will go by BMTX Bank, and the deal, which is expected to close in the second half of 2022, will provide BMTX with its own bank charter, eliminating the need for BMTX to run its banking services through a partner bank.
SEATTLE, WA
Puget Sound Business Journal

Continuant Celebrates 25 Years in Business

Tacoma, Wash., December 1, 2021 — Continuant, a Pacific Northwest-based company that helps keep organizations “confidently connected” to markets, vendors, and employees, today announced its 25th anniversary. In acknowledging this milestone, CEO Doug Graham said Continuant is “bullish” on its future as a trusted partner to organizations that need help dealing with a new era of remote workers, virtual meetings, and online collaboration. “We take pride in keeping our customers confidently connected, which is a key to their success,” Graham said. The privately held company got its start 1996 when former high school classmates, current CEO Doug Graham and current Chief Sales Officer, Bruce Shelby, partnered in a new venture selling and installing telecommunications systems to regional businesses. Originally known as Telecom Labs, Inc. (TLI), the business later added maintenance and service to its product offering—establishing TLI’s reputation as an independent provider of maintenance services, or ISP, that could offer after-market warranty service on PBX systems “faster, better, and cheaper” than the manufacturer could. By 2006, however, TLI’s success as an ISP caught the notice of telecom giant, Avaya, which sued TLI, claiming that the company had no authority to provide after-warranty service on Avaya products. In its lawsuit, Avaya alleged that, in doing so, TLI was infringing on Avaya’s intellectual property. The company, which rebranded itself as Continuant in 2007, countersued, alleging that Avaya was in violation of federal antitrust laws by monopolizing the market. After eight years of litigation, and a six and a half-month trial in federal court, a New Jersey jury agreed with TLI/Continuant, finding that Avaya had violated federal antitrust laws in attempting to restrain Continuant’s ability to provide post-warranty support of Avaya phone systems. By the time the jury rendered its verdict, however, the marketplace had changed. Businesses that once depended on connecting via PBX systems began adopting the more efficient cloud-based networking and communication systems. Seeing a path to help organizations avoid missing opportunities because of disconnection, the ever-resilient Continuant began its own transition to where it is today: a recognized leader in delivering custom-designed, cloud-based communication technology solutions. Continuant now has a customer base of more than 100 Fortune 500 companies, 4M users, and some 1,000 global support partners. In 2020, Continuant earned Microsoft’s prestigious “2020 Partner of the Year” award for Calling and Meetings. Employing more than 300 people throughout the United States, Tacoma, Washington-based Continuant also has offices in California, Texas, and Ohio. Learn more about how Continuant can help you keep confidently connected by scheduling your free technology assessment today.
TACOMA, WA
Puget Sound Business Journal

Seattle biotech Omeros selling drug franchise in deal valued at over $1B

Seattle-based biotech Omeros Corp. (Nasdaq: OMER) is selling its Omidria franchise to the British eye care company Rayner Surgical Group Ltd. The deal, announced Thursday, includes a $125 million upfront payment and a commercial milestone payment of $200 million for Omidria, a drug that prevents excessive pupil constriction in cataract surgery. Omeros will also receive royalty payments for sales made both within and outside of the U.S. According to Omeros, the deal is valued at more than $1 billion.
SEATTLE, WA
Puget Sound Business Journal

Seattle-based social analytics firm Rival IQ acquired by NetBase Quid

Seattle-based social media analytics firm Rival IQ has been acquired by NetBase Quid, a market intelligence firm headquartered in Santa Clara, California. Rival IQ CEO John Clark said the company's 14 employees will all be joining NetBase Quid as part of the deal, which the companies announced Wednesday. Rival IQ will now go by "Rival IQ, a NetBase Quid company."
SEATTLE, WA
Puget Sound Business Journal

Tax software company Avalara is on an M&A tear. Here's why.

Seattle-based tax software company Avalara (NYSE: AVLR) has picked up its already-rapid pace of its acquisitions recently. Ross Tennenbaum, chief financial officer at Avalara, said the company normally does about three acquisitions each year. In the past year, though, Avalara has acquired six companies, including three since the start of October. For Tennenbaum and Avalara, acquisitions help the company future-proof its business.
SEATTLE, WA
Puget Sound Business Journal

DENS FACILITY SERVICES JOINS FLAGSHIP FACILITY SERVICES

The acquisition, finalized mid-November 2021, aims to enrich DENS’ highly specialized Life Sciences service portfolio with Flagship Facility Services’ Integrated Facility Management expertise. DENS Facility Services (DENS) is headquartered in Greater Boston and is a leader in providing Life Sciences laboratory support and facility maintenance services to that burgeoning sector. “This addition is another step in Flagship Facility Services’ evolution. We know there is an urgent need in the expanding area of specialized R&D space and, together with DENS, we will now provide a broad range of facilities services to Life Sciences clients, whether they are in early-stage Research and Development or manufacturing for the market,” said Dave Pasek, President, and CEO of Flagship Facility Services. Joshua Philbrook, President of DENS, adds, “By coming together and leveraging our highly specialized laboratory support services along with Flagship’s integrated facilities management expertise, we now have the breadth and capabilities to serve any critical research, manufacturing, or laboratory space, not only in Greater Boston but on a national scale -all while maintaining the familial tradition of the service excellence that both companies are known for.” DENS Facility Services -- A Flagship Company will operate as a stand-alone entity whose service portfolio goes beyond traditional building-centric facilities management and now includes Staff Augmentation, Laboratory Support, Technical Services, and Integrated Life Sciences Facilities Management services. MEDIA CONTACT: Maria Madrigal, VP of Human Resources Flagship Facility Services 972.574.9702 Ext. 319 mmadrigal@flagshipinc.com ABOUT FLAGSHIP FACILITY SERVICES Flagship has over 6,000 employees dedicated to creating the best facility experience for customers. With operations in Facility Services, Integrated Facilities Management Culinary Services, and Aviation Services, Flagship offers Integrated Facilities Management and a multitude of la carte facilities services, including janitorial, engineering, culinary, and maintenance services, for large-scale organizations throughout the U.S. and Canada. ABOUT DENS FACILITY SERVICES Founded in 2004, DENS Facility Services is a locally owned and operated facility management firm specializing in Life Science maintenance and management including biotechnology, biopharmaceutical, and pharmaceutical facilities. Based in Somerville, Mass., DENS Facility Services has proudly earned its reputation of consistent, reliable, and quality facility services for some of the most premier industry clients in the Greater Boston/Cambridge Area.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Puget Sound Business Journal

Arizona-based startup Lessen to open Seattle office following $170M funding round

Property technology startup Lessen, headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, is opening a 14,000-square-foot office at the Millennium Tower in downtown Seattle. Lessen plans to open the new office in January on the heels of the company's $170 million Series B round, which was announced Tuesday and vaulted the company's value to more than $1 billion. According to a Lessen spokesperson, the company employs about 30 people in Seattle and plans to more than double that number next year.
SEATTLE, WA
Puget Sound Business Journal

Jamila Conley ensures a smooth transition for companies acquired by F5

Jamila Conley knows the importance of culture. Conley, vice president at F5 Networks’ business transformation office, has a resume that boasts some of the biggest names in the Seattle area, including T-Mobile, Amazon and Moss Adams. Having spent the past nine-plus years at Seattle-based F5, a publicly traded app security and delivery company, Conley is now charged with making sure companies F5 acquires are connected with its new parent.
SEATTLE, WA
Puget Sound Business Journal

Puget Sound Business Journal

Seattle, WA
