For many years, Larsa Pippen was considered one of the closest confidantes to the Kardashian sisters. She was seen frequently on the family's former show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, and was always in attendance at their big shindigs. But following rumors last year that Pippen had some kind of fling with Khloe Kardashian's ex, Tristan Thompson, things reportedly went downhill, and they've all since unfollowed each other on Instagram. Kim Kardashian, in fact, was believed to have thrown shade at her former friend more recently, and she's now addressing the accusations.

