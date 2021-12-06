Man arrested in K&T Tobacco robbery

The Nassau County Police Department Third Squad Detectives arrested three males for an attempted robbery that occurred on Thursday, Nov. 11 at 11:05 p.m. in Westbury. According to detectives, a 38-year-old male victim was walking on Dartmouth Street when two male subjects armed with knives approached him and demanded the victim’s wallet and money. The victim refused and yelled for help, prompting the two subjects to flee the scene on foot.

WESTBURY, NY ・ 12 DAYS AGO