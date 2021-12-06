ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man arrested in K&T Tobacco robbery

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Wilson man was arrested Saturday on charges from a Thursday...

hudsoncountyview.com

Police: Man arrested for knifepoint robbery in Hoboken also charged for New York robbery

A man arrested for a knifepoint robbery in Hoboken on Thanksgiving was also charged for a robbery out of New York, police said. Erick Henderson, 27, of Bronx, New York, was charged with robbery, obstruction of administration of law, being a fugitive from justice, and refusal to submit to fingerprinting, according to Police Det. Lt. Danilo Cabrera.
HOBOKEN, NJ
thewestburytimes.com

Three Arrested For Attempted Robbery in Westbury

The Nassau County Police Department Third Squad Detectives arrested three males for an attempted robbery that occurred on Thursday, Nov. 11 at 11:05 p.m. in Westbury. According to detectives, a 38-year-old male victim was walking on Dartmouth Street when two male subjects armed with knives approached him and demanded the victim’s wallet and money. The victim refused and yelled for help, prompting the two subjects to flee the scene on foot.
WESTBURY, NY
WCIA

Springfield Police: Man arrested in connection to bank robbery

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Police recently arrested a 23-year-old man in connection to a bank robbery that happened on Friday. Springfield Police were dispatched to the Security Bank located at 2500 Stevenson Drive at around 10:20 a.m.. When they arrived at the scene, they learned that a suspect had entered the bank, forcefully grabbed a […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WOOD TV8

Suspect arrested for armed robbery in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say they have arrested a man in connection to an armed robbery in Kalamazoo. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said deputies were called at approximately 7 p.m. Wednesday for a report of an assault involving a firearm along South Sprinkle Road south of I-94. When officers arrived, they quickly […]
KALAMAZOO, MI
Telegraph

The drug gang so rich they had Sundays off

A Charlie's Angels-style gang of glamorous Brazilian drug couriers who delivered narcotics across London on mopeds have been jailed after police dismantled their operation. Controlled and recruited by the only man in the organisation, the female gang members supplied drugs on a vast scale, making almost £100,000 profit every month.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Mercury News

Oakland man arrested in connection with San Bruno smash-and-grab robbery

SAN BRUNO – A 43-year-old Oakland man was arrested in connection with a smash-and-grab robbery in San Bruno, police said. Just before 9 p.m. on Nov. 28, officers were called to the Target store at 1150 El Camino Real for a report of a person who had shattered a locked display case and taken several electronic items worth $1,000, according to the San Bruno Police Department.
SAN BRUNO, CA
hudsontv.com

Bronx Man Arrested For Robbery in Hoboken Was Also Wanted For Robbery in Empire State

Hoboken Police Detective Lieutenant Danilo Cabrera reports that 27-year old, Bronx resident Erick Henderson was arrested by Hoboken Police at 9:30 pm on Thursday, Thanksgiving night, November 25th at 1 Hudson Place on robbery and other charges. According to Cabrera, police arrested Henderson after Police Officer Nicholas Protopapadakis and Police...
HOBOKEN, NJ
theadvocate.com

Man accused in armed robbery, attempted murder arrested, Broussard PD says

A suspect wanted on charges in a Broussard armed robbery and separate attempted murder case was arrested Thursday. Joseph Devontie Jackson III, 24, was arrested by the Broussard Police Department and Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office on counts of armed robbery, attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon on Thursday, Broussard Police spokesperson Captain Zac Gerard said in a statement.
BROUSSARD, LA
live5news.com

Police officers arrest man suspected in Georgetown armed robbery

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown Police Department has announced the arrest of a man wanted for an armed robbery. Authorities arrested Nasir Muhammad on Tuesday near the intersection of Hazard Street and Emanuel Street. He was wanted for an incident that happened this past February where a victim was...
GEORGETOWN, SC

