Man arrested in K&T Tobacco robbery

A man arrested for a knifepoint robbery in Hoboken on Thanksgiving was also charged for a robbery out of New York, police said. Erick Henderson, 27, of Bronx, New York, was charged with robbery, obstruction of administration of law, being a fugitive from justice, and refusal to submit to fingerprinting, according to Police Det. Lt. Danilo Cabrera.
The Nassau County Police Department Third Squad Detectives arrested three males for an attempted robbery that occurred on Thursday, Nov. 11 at 11:05 p.m. in Westbury. According to detectives, a 38-year-old male victim was walking on Dartmouth Street when two male subjects armed with knives approached him and demanded the victim’s wallet and money. The victim refused and yelled for help, prompting the two subjects to flee the scene on foot.
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A Laurel man was arrested for attempted armed robbery on Friday, Nov. 26. According to Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox, Laurel Police Department officers responded to a report of an attempted armed robbery on Highway 15 North. Cox said the victim reported that the suspect had...
NACOGDOCHES, Texas — A suspect has been arrested following a robbery and wreck early Thursday morning, Dec. 2, in Nacogdoches. Nacogdoches police were called to a local convenience store at 2:07 a.m. near the 1000 block of N. University Dr. A suspect wearing a ski mask entered the store armed...
Police arrested a man after a robbery attempt led to a chase and shooting on Friday. Homestead police arrested 44-year-old Arturo Morales on Saturday, as first reported by Channel 7 WSVN. Police charged Morales with aggravated assault with a motor vehicle, resisting arrest, driving while license suspended and petty theft.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Police recently arrested a 23-year-old man in connection to a bank robbery that happened on Friday. Springfield Police were dispatched to the Security Bank located at 2500 Stevenson Drive at around 10:20 a.m.. When they arrived at the scene, they learned that a suspect had entered the bank, forcefully grabbed a […]
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say they have arrested a man in connection to an armed robbery in Kalamazoo. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said deputies were called at approximately 7 p.m. Wednesday for a report of an assault involving a firearm along South Sprinkle Road south of I-94. When officers arrived, they quickly […]
A Charlie's Angels-style gang of glamorous Brazilian drug couriers who delivered narcotics across London on mopeds have been jailed after police dismantled their operation. Controlled and recruited by the only man in the organisation, the female gang members supplied drugs on a vast scale, making almost £100,000 profit every month.
BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — An 18-year-old woman and three teenagers have been charged in the armed robbery of a Bennettsville tobacco shop, police said. The robbery last week was at the #1 Tobacco and Vapor shop located in Bennettsville Square in the Walmart shopping plaza off Highway 9. Police said three people, some wearing masks, […]
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police (TPD) say Britton Lee Washington walked into a bank on East 49th Street and Harvard with a gun Monday, demanding money. TPD says the clerk complied and he ran from the bank with the cash. TPD says Washington was arrested only about three blocks away....
City police on Monday morning arrested a man who allegedly robbed another man near a Citizens Bank ATM on Fifth Avenue. Christopher Henderson, a 28-year-old Pittsburgh resident, is charged with robbery and terroristic threats. Officers responded to a report of a robbery at the 3700 block of Fifth Avenue shortly...
A 32-year-old Belleview man was arrested after attempting to steal sweatpants and a t-shirt from an Ocala Walmart. On Wednesday, November 17, an Ocala Police Department officer responded to the Walmart located at 2600 Southwest 19th Avenue Road in Ocala in reference to a theft. When the officer arrived, a...
SAN BRUNO – A 43-year-old Oakland man was arrested in connection with a smash-and-grab robbery in San Bruno, police said. Just before 9 p.m. on Nov. 28, officers were called to the Target store at 1150 El Camino Real for a report of a person who had shattered a locked display case and taken several electronic items worth $1,000, according to the San Bruno Police Department.
Shopping while Black can be a dangerous feat. And one Black woman from Minnesota found out the hard way. After entering her local Pizza Hut to collect her online order, she had the cops called on her by an elderly white man who did not believe that she had already paid for her order online.
Hoboken Police Detective Lieutenant Danilo Cabrera reports that 27-year old, Bronx resident Erick Henderson was arrested by Hoboken Police at 9:30 pm on Thursday, Thanksgiving night, November 25th at 1 Hudson Place on robbery and other charges. According to Cabrera, police arrested Henderson after Police Officer Nicholas Protopapadakis and Police...
A suspect wanted on charges in a Broussard armed robbery and separate attempted murder case was arrested Thursday. Joseph Devontie Jackson III, 24, was arrested by the Broussard Police Department and Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office on counts of armed robbery, attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon on Thursday, Broussard Police spokesperson Captain Zac Gerard said in a statement.
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown Police Department has announced the arrest of a man wanted for an armed robbery. Authorities arrested Nasir Muhammad on Tuesday near the intersection of Hazard Street and Emanuel Street. He was wanted for an incident that happened this past February where a victim was...
Comments / 0