The Los Angeles Chargers have moved to 7-5 on the season after heading into Cincinnati and handing the Bengals a 41-22 loss. L.A. had control of this game early as Justin Herbert and Co. jumped out to a 24-0 lead by the midway point of the second quarter. Herbert had three passing touchdowns over that stretch and it appeared like the Chargers were going to roll to the victory.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO