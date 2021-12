Temple Wins Their First Big Five Game of the Season 68 – 62 on Villanova’s Home Floor. The game featured a game between the teams that shared the Big Five championship in 2019, the previous season of a round robin city series. Temple won a tightly played, physical contest 68 – 62 at the Finneran Pavilion that saw lead changes, runs, and came down to the last minute and a half. Villanova is now 2 – 1 in the Big Five, Temple is 1 – 0. There is more Philly basketball to be played, but the Owls start on the right foot.

VILLANOVA, PA ・ 11 DAYS AGO