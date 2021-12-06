ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

New Orleans Saints' Saintsations name changed

donaldsonvillechief.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New Orleans Saints dance team is no longer known as the Saintsations. The new name is...

www.donaldsonvillechief.com

Comments / 0

Related
wxxv25.com

Saints Report: Bills feast on depleted New Orleans roster on Thanksgiving

In what was the first of two consecutive Thursday Night Football games for the New Orleans Saints, they were missing almost 10 starters on both sides of the ball. The Buffalo Bills had their way with that depleted Saints roster, holding New Orleans to just 64 yards of total offense in the first half – the team’s lowest output since 1998.
NFL
aledotimesrecord.com

First look: New Orleans Saints at New York Jets odds and lines

The New Orleans Saints (5-7) head to East Rutherford, N.J., Sunday for a Week 14 game with the New York Jets (3-9). The kickoff at MetLife Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Saints vs. Jets odds and lines; check back for our NFL picks and predictions.
NFL
Buffalo Rumblings

Penalty recap: Buffalo Bills at New Orleans Saints

In case you missed it due to the holiday I wrote a thing comparing a lot of penalty data across the last decade of Bills teams. This was spurred by many of you pondering if this year’s squad was worse off than usual (in some measures the answer was “yes”). In that article I casually mentioned a couple times that the Bills had a shot to lower their per-game rates on penalty metrics for the remainder of the year. I think they listened (mostly). Let’s dive in!
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New Orleans Saints#American Football#The Saints Cheer Krewe
WFAA

Cowboys 100: Facts and stats for Week 13 duel at New Orleans Saints

DALLAS — For the first time during the 2021 season, the Dallas Cowboys stare true adversity in the face following a 36-33 overtime loss to the Los Vegas Raiders on Thanksgiving. The demoralizing defeat gave Dallas their first losing streak of the season, with the Cowboys dropping three of the...
NFL
On3.com

Dallas Cowboys vs New Orleans Saints Wednesday injury report

The Dallas Cowboys are coming off a Thanksgiving Day loss to the Las Vegas Raiders and overall, losers of three of their last four. On Monday, Dallas released their Monday injury report before facing the New Orleans Saints. Cowboys vs Saints injury report. Did Not Practice – Cowboys: Wide receiver...
NFL
Deseret News

Will Taysom Hill start this week for the New Orleans Saints?

Taysom Hill has not played a single snap the past two weeks for the New Orleans Saints, but that could be changing as the team tries to end a four-game losing streak. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Monday that Hill is taking first-team quarterback reps for the Saints this week ahead of the team’s Thursday night game against the Dallas Cowboys.
NFL
NOLA.com

New Orleans Saints vs. Dallas Cowboys: Series history and trends

Back in the day, the Dallas Cowboys owned the series with the New Orleans Saints, having won 14 of the first 17 games between the two teams. However, it has been the Black and Gold which has been dominating as of late, winning 10 of the past 13 matchups. They...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New Orleans Saints
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Dallas News

Cowboys WR Amari Cooper to travel to New Orleans, play vs. Saints

The Cowboys are in line to get one of their top weapons back in the fold against the New Orleans Saints. Dallas activated wide receiver Amari Cooper from the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday. He will travel with the team to New Orleans and is expected to play Thursday night. Cooper...
NFL
canalstreetchronicles.com

New Orleans Saints rookie roundup heading into Week 13 against Dallas

The New Orleans Saints hosted the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving in a lopsided affair. New Orleans fell 31-6 and have now lost four straight games after starting the season 5-2. Quarterback Trevor Siemian completed 17 passes for 163 yards, one touchdown and an interception. The Saints’ ground game without running...
NFL
247Sports

New Orleans Saints cut veteran WR Kenny Stills

The New Orleans Saints cut wide receiver Kenny Stills, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. The veteran wideout had five receptions for 64 yards and a touchdown this season. His lone touchdown gave the Saints a 25-24 lead with 1:01 left in the fourth quarter against Atlanta in Week 9. But he didn't catch any of his five targets in the Saints' 27-17 loss to Dallas on Dec. 2. The Saints originally drafted Stills out of Oklahoma with the No. 144 overall pick in the fifth round of the 2013 NFL Draft. In his first two seasons with the team, Stills appeared in 31 games (17 starts) and caught 95 passes on 133 targets for 1,572 yards (16.5 ypc) and eight touchdowns.
NFL
neworleanssaints.com

Healthy, fresh Alvin Kamara set to return for New Orleans Saints offense

As tortuous as it was for his teammates and fans to watch New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara miss four consecutive games with knee and hamstring injuries, it was more so for the Pro Bowl running back. "It's always tough," Kamara said Friday. "Obviously, playing the role I play,...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Alvin Kamara Has 3-Word Message For Saints Fans

For the past three weeks, Saints running back Alvin Kamara has been sidelined with a knee injury. While there’s no clear timetable for his return, the All-Pro did just post a cryptic message on Twitter. Moments ago, Kamara tweeted “I’m on it.”. There’s no telling if this is Kamara’s way...
NFL
thedraftnetwork.com

New Orleans Saints 7-Round Mock Draft: December Edition

Keith Sanchez was most recently the Lead Personnel Analyst for the LSU Tigers football team. During Sanchez’s time at LSU, he was responsible for helping identify, evaluate, and recruit many LSU football players, which led to 20 overall NFL draft picks during his tenure. Of those 20, seven were first-round selections. His efforts were a significant part of LSU winning the 2019 College Football National Championship.
NFL
On3.com

Former New Orleans Saints defensive end dies in police custody

Former New Orleans Saints defensive end Glenn Foster Jr. died on Monday, just two days after being taken into police custody, according to NOLA.com. He was 31 years old. The cause of Foster’s death remains unclear, and police officials told NOLA.com that they could not comment on the cause or location of death, given that the case is still under investigation. Foster was booked in Pickens, County, Alabama on Saturday, and jail records obtained by NOLA.com reveal that he was taken in on counts of reckless endangerment, resisting arrest and attempting to elude police. He was then rebooked on Sunday on counts of simple assault and robbery.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
neworleanssaints.com

Cameron Jordan named New Orleans Saints nominee for Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan has been nominated by the team for the NFL's 2021 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award. The award recognizes players who show exemplary sportsmanship on the field, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents, and integrity in competition. The award was created in...
NFL
ClutchPoints

New Orleans Saints: 4 bold predictions for Week 14 vs. Jets

The New Orleans Saints Week 14 matchup against the New York Jets might be exactly what the team needs. The Saints have lost five straight games and have fallen to 5-7 on the season. Luckily for New Orleans, the NFC Wild Card picture is all over the map. If the Saints can turn this around and win a few games down the stretch, they can still make the post season.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy