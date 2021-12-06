ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gambling

Seminoles suspend sports betting after court rulings

bizjournals
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGambling on sports is off the table in Florida, at least for now, after the Seminole Tribe suspended its...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
arcamax.com

Court denies Seminole Tribe's request to halt gambling ruling as it pursues appeal

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A District of Columbia appellate court panel late Friday dealt another blow to the Seminole Tribe of Florida’s efforts to control online sports betting in Florida and ruled that the tribe has not shown that it will be irreparably harmed if it is forced to halt its sports book operation while it appeals a lower court ruling.
GAMBLING
fox13news.com

Tribe asks appeals court for stay in sports betting case

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - The Seminole Tribe has asked a Washington D.C.-based appeals court for a stay of a ruling that rejected a gambling deal allowing sports betting in Florida. Attorneys for the tribe filed the emergency motion Thursday at the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia after U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich ruled that the gambling deal between the state and the tribe violated federal law. Friedrich subsequently refused to stay her ruling as the tribe pursued an appeal.
SEMINOLE, FL
Miami New Times

Seminole Tribe Ignores Federal Ruling Halting Sports Wagering in Florida

During the most recent episode of US Bets' weekly Gamble On podcast, co-host Eric Raskin attempted to unspool the tangled web that is legal sports wagering in the Sunshine State, which carries on despite a federal judge's ruling last week that its mode of implementation was unlawful and should cease immediately.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Bay News 9

Appeals court expected to rule on Florida sports betting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — An appeals court is expected to respond to a request from the Seminole Tribe on a judge's ruling that rejected the tribe's sports betting compact with the state of Florida. Attorneys filed the emergency motion last week after a federal district court judge in the District of...
FLORIDA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Seminole Tribe responds as fight for Florida online sports betting marches on

The Seminole Tribe claims it was fully within its rights to launch Florida online sports betting in early November and has already suffered “irreparable harm” from a federal judge’s ruling that the 30-year gaming compact be dismissed. The Seminole Tribe submitted an official response to West Flagler Associate’s argument against...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Betting#Seminoles#The Seminole Tribe
gamingintelligence.com

Las Vegas Sands sues Seminole-backed lobby group over Florida sports betting

Lobbyists for Las Vegas Sands have filed a lawsuit against the Seminole Tribe’s Standing Up for Florida campaign, claiming it is intimidating and bribing people who are pushing for a vote on sports betting in Florida. The escalation of hostilities in Florida comes following the state’s decision to award the...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gambling
NewsBreak
Sports
saturdaydownsouth.com

Seminoles' 'irreparable harm' is self-inflicted as they continue to offer Florida online sports betting, claims West Flagler Associates

In its response to a request for an emergency stay, West Flagler Associates claims the “irreparable harm” cited by the Seminole Tribe is self-inflicted as long as it continues to offer Florida online sports betting and unlawful gaming to its customers. West Flagler Associates, on behalf of Magic City Casino,...
FLORIDA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Seminole Tribe denied emergency motion of stay to continue Florida online sports betting

A federal court of appeals has denied the Seminole Tribe’s request for an emergency motion of stay, making Florida online sports betting illegal in the Sunshine State. The Seminole Tribe requested an emergency motion of stay after a federal judge dismissed Florida’s 30-year gaming compact. The court of appeals made its ruling late Friday afternoon, simply noting the “Appellant has not satisfied the stringent requirements for a stay pending appeal.”
FLORIDA STATE
iheart.com

Q&A – Did Florida Lose Money On The New Seminole Compact w/Sports Betting?

Today’s entry: I have the following questions pertaining to sports gambling in Florida. Although I am a huge fan of our wonderful governor. Didn’t DeSantis call a special session for this Seminole deal? How much does a special session cost? And shouldn’t his legal team have known it would not hold up in court? And as a person who doesn’t gamble should I even care?
FLORIDA STATE
lineups.com

Florida Update: Seminole Tribe Appeals District Court Ruling

The legislative process for sports betting across the United States has had its fair share of twists and turns, but nowhere has it been more unpredictable than Florida. The state and the Seminole Tribe had signed a gaming compact in which the tribe received complete control over sports betting in Florida. Still, that agreement has seen significant legal challenges levied against it. Last week, our Anthony Elio wrote about the United States District Court striking down the gaming compact. On Monday, the Seminole Tribe filed an appeal with a Washington D.C.-based appeals court, and it’s clear that this back-and-forth tug-of-war is far from over.
FLORIDA STATE
Bay News 9

Seminole Tribe's request for stay in sports betting case denied

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Seminole Tribe’s latest attempt at online sports betting in Florida took another blow Friday night. A Washington D.C.-based appeals court ruled last night the Tribe has not shown it will be harmed if it’s forced to shut down its new sports betting. That decision made leaves...
SEMINOLE, FL
cbslocal.com

Seminole Tribe Asks Appeals Court For Stay In Sports Betting Case

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – The Seminole Tribe has asked a Washington D.C.-based appeals court for a stay of a ruling that rejected a gambling deal allowing sports betting in Florida. Attorneys for the tribe filed the emergency motion Thursday at the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia...
TALLAHASSEE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy