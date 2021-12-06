Seminoles suspend sports betting after court rulings

The legislative process for sports betting across the United States has had its fair share of twists and turns, but nowhere has it been more unpredictable than Florida. The state and the Seminole Tribe had signed a gaming compact in which the tribe received complete control over sports betting in Florida. Still, that agreement has seen significant legal challenges levied against it. Last week, our Anthony Elio wrote about the United States District Court striking down the gaming compact. On Monday, the Seminole Tribe filed an appeal with a Washington D.C.-based appeals court, and it’s clear that this back-and-forth tug-of-war is far from over.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO