Indonesia: activity of the Semeru volcano slows down relief efforts

By Tim Borlay
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe highest peak of the island of Java threw a vast plume of ash on Saturday and caused waves of burning mud which invaded villages located on its sides. More than a thousand panicked residents had to be evacuated. Twenty-seven people are still missing and we are focusing on...

New York Post

Locals flee in terror from volcanic eruption in Indonesia

At least one person is dead and another 40 injured after a volcanic eruption in Indonesia. An additional 300 families were evacuated, CNN reported Saturday. Locals in the province of East Java fled in terror after an eruption at Mount Semeru sent volcanic ash 40,000 feet into the air. Video...
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

Indonesia volcano: Villages buried under hot ash

A huge cloud of hot ash engulfed villages in eastern Java on Saturday when Mt Semeru erupted. Fourteen people are known to have died and dozens were injured, emergency authorities have said. Rescuers in the district of Lumajang are searching for survivors amid the devastation.
ENVIRONMENT
WSOC Charlotte

Indonesia's volcano spews ash, gas; 1 dead, dozens hurt

LUMAJANG, Indonesia — (AP) — The highest volcano on Indonesia’s most densely populated island of Java spewed thick columns of ash, searing gas and lava down its slopes in a sudden eruption triggered by heavy rains on Saturday. At least one villager died from burns and dozens were hospitalized. Mount...
ENVIRONMENT
insider.com

Watch as heavy rainfall in Indonesia washes away homes and floods streets

Watch as heavy rainfall in Indonesia washes away homes and floods streets. Heavy rainfall in Indonesia destroyed houses, flooded streets, and caused landslides. Authorities in Bali have warned of more flooding in the coming days. Days of heavy rainfall in Indonesia have caused extreme flooding and landslides. Houses in Lombok...
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

Indonesia volcano erupts again, hampering rescue operations

Indonesia's Mount Semeru spewed more ash on Monday, hampering the search for survivors as the death toll rose to 22 following the volcano's deadly weekend eruption. The biggest mountain on the island of Java thundered to life Saturday, ejecting a mushroom of volcanic ash high into the sky and raining hot mud as thousands of panicked people fled their homes.
ASIA
The Independent

Indonesia: Mount Semeru volcanic eruption kills at least 14 as thousands flee

At least 14 people were killed and dozens were injured after Indonesia’s Semeru volcano erupted. Disaster management teams continued to search for victims on ash covered land on Sunday as nine people were still missing. The tallest mountain of Java island suddenly began erupting around 2.30pm on Saturday, spewing towers of thick ash as high as 40,000ft with lava and hot gas flowing down and ash blanketing 11 villages in the eastern part of the island. Photos and videos on social media showed destruction and panic as people screamed and ran under a huge ash cloud, their faces wet from...
ASIA
AFP

Indonesia volcano eruption death toll rises to 14

Rescuers in Indonesia raced to find survivors in villages blanketed by molten ash Sunday after the eruption of Mount Semeru killed at least 14 people and left dozens injured. The eruption of the biggest mountain on the island of Java caught locals by surprise on Saturday, sending thousands fleeing and forcing hundreds of families into makeshift shelters. At least 11 villages of Lumajang district in East Java were coated in volcanic ash, submerging houses and vehicles, smothering livestock and leaving at least 1,300 evacuees seeking shelter in mosques, schools and village halls. "We did not know it was hot mud," said Bunadi, a resident of Kampung Renteng, a village of about 3,000 people. "All of a sudden, the sky turned dark as rains and hot smoke came."
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

'I'm traumatised': Indonesia volcano rains destruction on village

Three days after Indonesia's Mount Semeru erupted and rained burning mud and ash on it, the village closest to the volcano was shrouded in grey -- many of its homes destroyed, streets full of debris and trees felled like matchsticks. Fewer than 20 kilometres (12 miles) from the crater of Java island's tallest mountain, Curah Kobokan was largely deserted Tuesday as emergency crews combed through husks of buildings with tools and rescue dogs, hoping to find survivors -- or bodies. As the hot ash spewed by Semeru on Saturday descended on the village, thatch roofs were ripped off weaker structures. The volcanic debris even tore through corrugated metal. Only a handful of homes appeared to have been spared the worst.
ENVIRONMENT
sacramentosun.com

Over 1,300 evacuated after volcano rains fire on Indonesian villages

Rescue personnel in Indonesia are facing the arduous task of looking for survivors in villages blanketed by searing ash following the eruption of Mount Semeru on the island of Java on December 4. Emergency staff pegged the death count in the eruption to have reached 14, while several dozen individuals...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Indonesian leader visits eruption survivors, vows to rebuild

Indonesia’s president on Tuesday visited areas devastated by a powerful volcanic eruption that killed at least 22 people and left thousands homeless, and vowed that communities would be quickly rebuilt.Clouds of hot ash shot high into the sky and an avalanche of lava and searing gas swept as far as 11 kilometers (7 miles) down Mount Semeru’s slopes in a sudden eruption Saturday triggered by heavy rain. Villages and towns were blanketed by tons of volcanic debris.President Joko Widodo visited eruption-hit areas in Lumajang district in East Java province to reassure people that the government’s response is reaching those...
ENVIRONMENT

