DoorDash Jumps Into Fray of Quick Grocery Delivery With Hiring of Full-Time Workers

One of the biggest app-based delivery services is offering customers in select markets a service that will get them their grocery orders even faster than usual. DoorDash has announced that it will be offering ultra-fast grocery delivery with a new service in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan, according to Axios. Customers in the delivery area can order products available in the DashMart warehouse and, for a charge of between 99 cents and $1.99, expect to receive them in 10 to 15 minutes. DoorDash will hire full-time employees at $15 per hour plus benefits for the service via a new subsidiary called DashCorp, rather than use their typical contract workers. Employees will carry out deliveries on e-bikes.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 18 HOURS AGO