What Is 'Vote Dilution'? Justice Dept. Says Texas' Redistricting Suppresses Minority Votes

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced on Tuesday that the Department of Justice is suing the state of Texas for violating the Voting Rights Act of 1965 by illegally gerrymandering the state’s political districts. This is the second lawsuit filed by the DOJ in the last two months against Texas, alleging racial discrimination in new voting laws and policies. The new lawsuit accuses Texas of racial gerrymandering for redrawing congressional district lines in ways that benefit white, mostly Republican voters while diluting the voting power of Latinx and Black voters.

TEXAS STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO