ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

What Is 'Vote Dilution'? Justice Dept. Says Texas' Redistricting Suppresses Minority Votes

By Alex J. Rouhandeh
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The department is suing the state over its new redistricting maps, saying the plans discriminate against Black and Latino...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 4

Related
uticaphoenix.net

The Justice Department Sues Texas For Violating The Voting Rights

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced on Tuesday that the Department of Justice is suing the state of Texas for violating the Voting Rights Act of 1965 by illegally gerrymandering the state’s political districts. This is the second lawsuit filed by the DOJ in the last two months against Texas, alleging racial discrimination in new voting laws and policies. The new lawsuit accuses Texas of racial gerrymandering for redrawing congressional district lines in ways that benefit white, mostly Republican voters while diluting the voting power of Latinx and Black voters.
TEXAS STATE
Washington Post

The DOJ is struggling to protect voting rights. The White House and Senate must help.

The Supreme Court in 2013 effectively nullified Section 5 of the Voting Rights Act, gutting the main tool used to fight voting discrimination. In 2021, the court neutered much of the VRA’s Section 2, installing new “guideposts” on voting rights enforcement found nowhere in the statute. Meanwhile, Senate Democrats remain paralyzed by the filibuster in seeking real voting reform, and the White House so far has only pretty words to offer in defense of democracy.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Praise 94.5 Cleveland

DOJ Files Suit Challenging Texas’ Redistricting Plans Citing Violations Of The Voting Rights Act

Controversy over redistricting and the development of statewide maps is not a new issue. But the increasingly partisan nature of redrawing district boundaries inconsistent with the population growth of communities of color raises possible concerns raised Texas violated Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act, the Department of Justice filed suit in federal court in the Western District of Texas.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
arcamax.com

Redistricting: Federal lawsuit says Ohio maps dilute Black voters' say

As the Ohio Supreme Court prepares to hear arguments about whether statehouse maps unfairly favor Republicans, another lawsuit in federal court accuses mapmakers of disenfranchising Black voters. The lawsuit accuses the seven-member Ohio Redistricting Commission of drawing state House and Senate maps in a way that violates the Voting Rights...
OHIO STATE
blogforarizona.net

Department of Justice Files Voting Rights Act Lawsuit Against the State of Texas

Justice Department Files Lawsuit Against the State of Texas to Challenge Statewide Redistricting Plans. The U.S. Department of Justice announced today that it has filed a lawsuit under Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act against the State of Texas and the Texas Secretary of State, challenging the State’s redistricting plans for the Texas congressional delegation and the Texas House of Representatives.
TEXAS STATE
Metro International

U.S. Justice Department sues Texas over ‘discriminatory’ redistricting

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Justice Department filed a lawsuit against Texas on Monday alleging the state violated the Voting Rights Act by creating redistricting plans that discriminate against minority voters, Attorney General Merrick Garland said. The redistricting plans dilute the Black and Latino vote and violate Section 2 of the...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Paxton
Person
Eric Holder
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

A San Antonio district is at the center of the federal gerrymandering lawsuit against Texas

SAN ANTONIO — The U.S. Department of Justice filed suit Monday against Texas, alleging state lawmakers drew election maps that discriminate against Latino and Black voters. U.S. Census data indicates minorities account for about 95 percent of Texas's growth over the last decade. In that time frame, the Lone Star State population has increased by roughly 4 million residents.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Attorney General#Gerrymandering#Justice Department#Voting Rights#Legislature#Justice Dept#The Department Of Justice#Black And Latino#Republican#Gop#Vra#Cornell University#The Justice Department#Texans
WWMTCw

Michigan redistricting commission votes not to release secret memos on Voting Rights Act

LANSING, Mich. — Outside pressure wasn't enough to convince the group in charge of redrawing Michigan's political lines to release secret memos from a closed-door meeting. The Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission voted 7-5 Thursday not to release memos from a private meeting they held with lawyers last month on issues related to the Voting Rights Act and minority representation.
MICHIGAN STATE
Beaumont Enterprise

Justices' views on abortion in their own words and votes

WASHINGTON (AP) — When the Supreme Court hears arguments Wednesday over whether Mississippi can ban abortions after 15 weeks, the justices will be focused on an issue that has dominated the term. Not only is there Mississippi’s call to overrule Roe v. Wade, but justices are already considering a Texas law banning abortion at roughly six weeks and written to make it difficult to mount legal challenges against it.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
WMDT.com

Md. legislators advance redistricted map to a vote

MARYLAND – Maryland is making progress in redrawing its Congressional district maps. Monday, members of the House Rules Committee voted to advance the Legislative Redistricting Advisory Commission’s map. Currently, Maryland’s Congressional delegation is comprised of seven Democrats and one Republican. In the Commission’s map, parts of Harford...
MARYLAND STATE
shawneemissionpost.com

In final redistricting town hall, JoCo and WyCo residents worry about ‘dilution’ of their votes

Residents of Kansas’ Third Congressional District again expressed their fears about gerrymandering Tuesday night at a final Johnson County meeting aimed at gathering public input on the upcoming process for redrawing state legislative and Congressional district boundaries in Kansas. The meeting took place at a church near 199th Street and...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
651K+
Followers
72K+
Post
688M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy