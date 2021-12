You can check for Play Store updates by jumping into the Play Store settings, heading to the About section, and then tapping on the version number. While this process sounds quite straightforward, it isn’t so for the average user, as the About section doesn’t explicitly state that tapping the version number will trigger a check for updates. You just have to somehow know that such an option exists. Thankfully, Google is making things a bit more obvious for the average user with a dedicated button.

