Lincoln, NE

UNL Receives $51Million Grant To Advance Subatomic Physics

By Tom Stanton
klin.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe University of Nebraska–Lincoln has received a five-year, $51 million grant from the National Science Foundation that will advance cutting-edge work in subatomic physics at CERN’s Large Hadron Collider, the world’s largest, most powerful particle accelerator located...

klin.com

