UNL Receives $51Million Grant To Advance Subatomic Physics

The USA Cycling National Team Member will begin training for potential missions to the moon and work on the International Space Station. HOUSTON, Texas (December 7, 2021) — USA Cycling National Team member and Tokyo 2020 Olympic Long Team member Christina Birch, Ph.D. (Gilbert, Ariz.), has been selected for the Astronaut Class of 2021. Birch has represented the U.S. at multiple World Championships, is a three-time World Cup Medalist, two-time Pan American Games Gold Medalist, and an 11-time National Champion. Now, she will start a new adventure off the bike as she begins her two-year Astronaut Candidate (ASCAN) training in January for the Artemis missions: the goal being to return to the moon.
Comments / 0