ISL Live Stream ($) Teams Competing: Energy Standard, Cali Condors, London Roar, LA Current. Update: Shields’ camp has confirmed that he will still swim the 50 fly and the skins race. Shields said after the meet that he felt like he had a fever but never actually had one, but was dealing with shivers, dehydration, and gastrointestinal issues. He says that he tested negative for COVID-19, and the leading theory is that he ate bad food.

