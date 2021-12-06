ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1633 Wadsworth Way

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazing renovation in Ramblewood! Welcome to this gorgeous interior all brick home in a quiet neighborhood! Beautiful new floors, new kitchen with luxury granite countertop, new white shaker cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite breakfast island with pendant lights and much more! This home...

10527 E Fanfol Ln

REMODELED Three Bedrooms & Three Baths Vacation Rental - REMODELED 3 bedrooms & 3 baths in gated community of Suntree East. Gourmet kitchen with new white kitchen cabinets and quartz counters. New stainless appliances. Two upstairs master suites and additional guest bedroom downstairs with new shower. All new flooring. Main Master has its own balcony new shower and soaking tub. High ceilings and lots of natural light make this north/south exposure the perfect home. Backyard is complete with covered patio and desert landscape. Community offers year round heated pool and spa. Take advantage of all that Scottsdale Ranch has to offer- tennis courts, lakes, boating, kayaking, bike & walking paths and much more! Close to shopping, restaurants and the 101! $4500 June-Sept. $5200 May and Oct. $6200 Nov to Apr.
2 Turnabout Ln

Completely Renovated!! - 3 Bedroom 1 bath Single Family on private road in convenient location! Kitchen is with brand new stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and wash/dryer hook-ups. New hardwood floors and fresh paint throughout. Huge flat level backyard and private patio. Within 10 minutes of all Darien public schools and a 10 minute walk to the Noroton Heights R/R. Please call 203-496-0896. (Urban Connections Realty)
Northway Apartments

Located in Downtown Historic Greendale. Walk to the library or town center. Spacious 700 square foot apartment units. Unit has a garbage disposal. The unit also included a refrigerator and a brand new range and oven. Water is included. Basement Storage is Included in the rent. Located at 6755 Northway...
7080 Eastlawn Drive

Large 1 bedroom! Roselawn area! - Very spacious 1 bed 1 bath apartment in a 4 family located in Roselawn. Newly Painted! Wood floors! Water, sewer, garbage and heat included! Coin operated laundry in basement. Parking behind building and on the street.Quiet street! Close to bus lines!. NO PETS!! NO...
234 Strummer Lane

Welcome to this vibrant natural sunlight filled 4 level luxury townhouse in sought after Crown community! Hardwood floor and oak staircase throughout entire house. It features Entry-Level Bedroom with large walk-in closet and full bath, large center island with granite countertop and pendant lights, stainless steel appliances, pantry, spacious great room with wall of windows, open concept living with family room off kitchen and sliding door to the rear deck. The upper 1 level features primary suite, enlarged shower stall, dual vanities and walk-in closet, two generous secondary bedrooms with hall bath and convenient laundry complete this level. The fourth floor is an amazing entertaining place that boasts with vaulted ceiling, great room, full bath, French door leading to the rooftop terrace. Custom blinds through out, new hardwood floor on entry level bedroom, new hardwood floor and oak staircase on all third and fourth floors. Crown is one of the best newer designed community that offers an exciting blend of retail, restaurants and residential living together. The Crown amenities are located at The Retreat, a massive complex that boasts an outdoor pool, expansive sun deck lounge areas, an outdoor fireplaces, and a rock-climbing wall. Open house Sunday, Dec 12 from 1-3pm.
8570 Hayshed Lane

Much larger than it appears from the exterior. This amazing home sits on one of the largest private lots in the community. Upper level offers 4 bedrooms and two full baths. The main level boasts very open floor plan, huge kitchen open to family room w/fireplace, separate dining room and living room w/attached bookcases and powder room. Includes 3 sliders that walk out to newer deck w/stairs to backyard. Finished walk-out lower level. House renovated in 2016 including new roof, refinished hardwood floors, updated kitchen and baths and so much more. Rear yard is partially fenced, great for pets or kids. New no maintenance handiplank siding in 2017, over $40,000 investment. Added bonus ...house is Fios gigabit ready. Ethernet cable has been laid, buried and connected to an ethernet port inside the house. Fantastic location, convenient to everything! 10 minutes to Ft. Mead, 15 minutes to Baltimore, 15 minutes to BWI airport, 30 minutes to DC. Tons of shopping and dining within minutes of this property. Start your new year off in this gorgeous home.
1418 Homeric Court

CDB Design & Build's latest masterpiece in the Heart of McLean at 1418 Homeric Court! Gorgeous Private lot that will feature a Modern Craftsman with a 2-Car garage with nearly 5000sf on the main/upper level with 7103 square feet of finished exquisite craftsmanship! Open and Inviting Main level with Study and SEPARATE Library! Upper level will boast 3 generous bright bedrooms all w/ LARGE walk-in closet's & full Bath. HUGE Master Suite w/ Spa Bathroom and His & Hers Walk- in Closets with Built-ins. Lower level Recreation room with Large wet bar & Gym! Separate in-law suite w/bedroom & full bath! There is still time to customize features/options and work side by side with the designer to match this home to your lifestyle.*************************** Pictures of builders Past New Build *************************
514 Lancaster Place , #514

WELCOME TO 514 LANCASTER PLACE #514!!! THIS IS THE PERFECT TWO-LEVEL TOWNHOUSE THAT YOU HAVE BEEN WAITING FOR!!! This beautiful townhouse has just been painted throughout with neutral colors and is ready for the new owners to move right in! When you enter the home, you are greeted with a gorgeous hardwood living/dining room area. The open concept of the 1ts level takes you to the beautiful and modern kitchen area. The kitchen will please any chef! There are granite countertops, beautiful cabinetry, and stainless-steel appliances. The laundry spacious area is just off the kitchen The living room/dining room/kitchen open concept makes this house a perfect place for entertaining family and friends. Please take the stairs up to the second level where you will find THREE large bedrooms and a full bathroom. ALL bedrooms have nice and spacious closets. The townhouse also counts with a fully fenced backyard with a patio a huge size shed for storage.This townhouse is located in the community of Brightfield, just a few feet from a community playground+G-perfect for kids. There is a plethora of shopping and restaurants in the area, even a Costco and Home Depot within miles! Hurry, if you want to make this house your home!
24-28 E 15th

Updated 2 bedroom + Office in OTR - Unit #2 is on the first floor of this remodeled building and offers hardwood floors throughout the unit, exposed brick, stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, electric stove and refrigerator. The open-style kitchen living space is spacious and bright. The bathroom has ceramic tile and a dark wood vanity.This unit can either be used as a 2 bedroom + office or a 3 bedroom.
11046 Muddy Run Lane

Adorable ranch overlooking rolling hills and horse pastures just minutes from Culpeper! Home sits nestled back off the main road and offers cozy living room with adjacent dining area just off of the updated galley style kitchen. Kitchen has newer stainless appliances and granite counters! Split bedrooms offers owner suite on one side and additional 2 bedrooms on other end of home. Large closet space including walk-in. Recently updated A/C, furnace and water pressure tank (2021). Deck off back will be perfect for entertaining or relaxing!
4228 Crisfield Highway

4228 is next to and ideally being sold together with 4230 Crisfield Highway. Listing courtesy of Realty Advantage. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing. Some properties which appear for sale may no longer be available because they are for instance, under contract, sold, or are no longer being offered for sale. Information is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed accurate by the MLS or Arlington Realty, Inc.. Some real estate firms do not participate in IDX and their listings do not appear on this website. Some properties listed with participating firms do not appear on this website at the request of the seller. Data last updated: 2021-12-08T17:51:50.213.
1595 Ridgeview Road

I spy with my little eye - MOUNTAIN VIEWS!! Practically brand new one level - move in ready! HUGE 2 car carport with gorgeous mountain views! Main level easy living - 3 bedrooms - 2 baths - open floor plan with laminate flooring through-out - bright kitchen - deck - covered front porch and an unfinished walk-out basement for growing room!
1822 Vernon Place,

1822 Vernon Pl 3BR/2BA (Fairfield) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/2BA home for rent in Fairfield, Ohio. This charming split level offers an open living area, spacious bedrooms, central air, updated bathrooms, updated flooring, updated kitchen, dishwasher, dining room, a master suite, first floor laundry, and a two car attached garage! Outside you will find a large, partially fenced yard, a storage shed, and off-street parking!! Don't miss this beauty that is located in a great school district! Visit www.bbrents.com to apply!!
7157 Bodkin Way

--QUICK MOVE IN-- MAY DELIVERY Beethoven at Lake Linganore Hamptons, Lake Linganore's newest section! You will love the modern townhomes with spacious yards nestled in a wooded enclave backing to Lake Merle. True community feel!! Enjoy resort style amenities, top ranked schools, and a convenient location! The beautiful Beethoven is a partial brick main level entry townhome situated on a spacious walk out homesite backing to woods. The home offers lots of living space and an abundance of natural light. This is the perfect townhome for everyday living! Enjoy a large kitchen with an oversized kitchen island that provides plenty of room for cooking and entertaining and opens to Living Room. Stainless appliances and a large dining area. Select your desired kitchen counter and cabinetry options from our hand-picked on-trend design interior selections. Upstairs are three well-sized bedrooms with ample closet space, a hall bath, and a generous primary Bedroom that features a tray ceiling and a huge walk-in closet. You'll also love your convenient 2nd floor laundry with room for full size side-by-side washer and dryer. Finished lower level recreation room with an option for an extra half bathroom and study on a walk out homesite backing to trees makes the Beethoven homesites the ideal location. Enjoy living the lake lifestyle while walking to the lakes to kayak, fish, hike or jump in the car for a quick trip to lounge at the beach. Within 10 minutes from numerous shopping centers, 7 minutes to major commuting routes and mapped to top ranked schools. Other floor plans and homesites are available. Photos are representative.
0 Tye Brook Hwy , #1

A convenient building lot close to Rt29 on Rt56W (Tye Brook Highway). Country living but easy commuting to work, or work from home. Located in a Firefly Broadband Service Area! Only 10 mins from Lovingston, 45 mins from Charlottesville, and 30 mins from downtown Lynchburg. No need for a well or septic as County water and sewer are available. No street number but sign is on the road.
21137 Norhill Lane

Beautiful 5 Bedroom 3.5 bath colonial in Elizabeth Hills! Custom features and upgrades throughout the home. Main level features formal living and dining rooms with beautiful shadow box moulding, powder room, spacious family room with wood burning fireplace. The gourmet kitchen includes quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances, wall oven, range hood, huge island and custom backsplash. The upper level features 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The huge Master suite includes a walk-in closet, electric fireplace, sitting area and a stunning luxury bath with a Roman style shower, soaking tub and two vanities. The finished walk-out basement includes upgraded flooring, theater room, one bedroom and a full bathroom. The backyard features a pool, fire pit and 6ft privacy fence. Home includes a sprinkler system...Great for entertaining. A must see!
8119 Grayden Lane

Home Sweet Home! Come tour this beautiful Colonial Home with gleaming wood floors and open layout. The kitchen has dark cherry wood cabinets, granite countertops, hardwood throughout the kitchen, breakfast bar, island, and a nice morning room that leads out to the gorgeous patio + plush backyard. Enjoy your holidays with your family in this luxurious formal dining room. Gather in the family room on the main level and cozy up near the fireplace. On the upper level, there are 4 nice sized bedrooms. The master bedroom has two walk-in closets, and a very spacious master bathroom w/ soaking tub, separate shower and double vanity sinks. The basement is an entertainers dream with a den, theater, full bar, exercise room, full bath and a walk out basement to patio area for an epic cookout. The metro green line, bus transportation, minutes to DC | VA |National Harbor|MGM |AAFB |BAFB| Shopping nearby. Appointment Only| COVID Guidelines MUST| 3 people at a time only, including agent| Agents, please stay with your client throughout showing| Owner Occupied| Limited Touching.
4515 Langland Street,

4515 Langland 4BR/2BA (Cincinnati) - Apply today for our recently renovated 4BR/2BA home for rent in Cincinnati, Ohio. This beauty has been completely updated with flooring, windows, and an updated electrical and plumbing system! The remodeled eat-in kitchen is equipped with a dishwasher, a disposal, a range hood, and has a separate dining area! The home also has spacious bedrooms, w/d hookup, central air, and has a full basement!! Apply today at www.bbrents.com.
7361 Crestleigh Circle

Popular Oakleigh model townhome with 3BR/2&2 in Amberleigh community. The property features hardwood floors on main & upper levels, spacious living room, formal dining room, upgraded kitchen with silestone counters, natural color cabinets and bay window. Master bedroom with his/hers closets, upgraded master bath, rec room with wood-burning fireplace and access to the deck, spacious laundry/storage room on lower level, rear windows & CPVC pipes replaced. Fresh neutral paint and carpets.
Kieras Way

Cleared house site has spectacular views, including overlooking a long portion of the property's approx 800' of Hazel River frontage, and beyond that, rolling hills. There is Comcast at Eggbornesville Road (at the end of the driveway)! Driveway has been cleared all the way to the elevated houses site and at the list price the lot will be delivered with the driveway installed to the house site. 3BR conventional drainfield has been found and paperwork being prepared. 19+ private, wooded acreage. Agent/Owner.
