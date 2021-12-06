1633 Wadsworth Way

WELCOME TO 514 LANCASTER PLACE #514!!! THIS IS THE PERFECT TWO-LEVEL TOWNHOUSE THAT YOU HAVE BEEN WAITING FOR!!! This beautiful townhouse has just been painted throughout with neutral colors and is ready for the new owners to move right in! When you enter the home, you are greeted with a gorgeous hardwood living/dining room area. The open concept of the 1ts level takes you to the beautiful and modern kitchen area. The kitchen will please any chef! There are granite countertops, beautiful cabinetry, and stainless-steel appliances. The laundry spacious area is just off the kitchen The living room/dining room/kitchen open concept makes this house a perfect place for entertaining family and friends. Please take the stairs up to the second level where you will find THREE large bedrooms and a full bathroom. ALL bedrooms have nice and spacious closets. The townhouse also counts with a fully fenced backyard with a patio a huge size shed for storage.This townhouse is located in the community of Brightfield, just a few feet from a community playground+G-perfect for kids. There is a plethora of shopping and restaurants in the area, even a Costco and Home Depot within miles! Hurry, if you want to make this house your home!

REAL ESTATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO