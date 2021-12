Jonathan Hardin Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution met in the conference room of the Gibbs Memorial Library in Mexia on Wednesday, November 10, 2021. The meeting was called to order by Regent Nancy McSwane and the invocation was given by Chaplin Marsha Black. The DAR Ritual was read then Beth Harrison led the pledge to the American flag. Aleece McBay led the chapter in the reading of The American’s Creed followed by the salute to the Texas flag led by Diana McDonald and the Preamble to the Constitution which was led by Teri Pryor.

MEXIA, TX ・ 8 DAYS AGO