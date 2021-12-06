1705 Lanier Place NW , #205

Presenting 3122-3124 P Street upon the completion of its extraordinary transformation. This rare Georgetown beauty with its detached Federal home and enclosed gardens was renovated with the aim of retaining its very special architectural details and the splendor of its surroundings while creating a flow and openness both on the grounds and in the interior and the transition between them. The house was once two properties, but there is little hint of that part of its lineage. Rich in its earlier history with famous owners and even more illustrious guests to pass over its threshold, this P Street home is just as celebrated for its part in the popular movie, The Wedding Crashers. Its undeniable grandeur and location in the East Village were also enhanced by fashioning a home to satisfy today+GGs lifestyle. Starting with geothermal energy to heat and cool the house, upgrades and the latest technology abound. From the exterior+GGs wrapping porch, heated pool, impressive landscaping and two-car parking to the interior+GGs enlarged family room and kitchen addition, exquisite five bedroom suites and plentiful space for recreation, entertaining and privacy, there has not been a more desirable Georgetown property that provides the elegance of a bygone era with a pristine condition of comfort and high tech. Thanks to the vision of the owners, the talent of Architect David Jones, the imagination of Arentz Architectural Landscaping, and the skill of Zantzinger Builders, a masterpiece was created.Not occupied since its full renovation, this reformation started with the house being stripped to its studs except for its precious architectural items, most dating to the house+GGs completion in 1810. What happened after that was a determination to marry the past and present with the highest quality materials and additions, to improve even the most minor or inconspicuous items ignored by most homeowners, and to add elements that make life safer and more enjoyable. There will be no waiting for appliances, utilities, or other supplies to arrive. Financial documents and proof of vaccination for all visitors required before showing is scheduled.

REAL ESTATE ・ 1 DAY AGO