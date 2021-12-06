ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1705 Lanier Place NW , #205

Cover picture for the articleBuilt in 1925, 1705 Lanier Place NW is an iconic Tudor-style building tucked away off Columbia Road in historic Lanier Heights. Unit 205 is a light-filled corner unit in one of DC's...

234 Strummer Lane

Welcome to this vibrant natural sunlight filled 4 level luxury townhouse in sought after Crown community! Hardwood floor and oak staircase throughout entire house. It features Entry-Level Bedroom with large walk-in closet and full bath, large center island with granite countertop and pendant lights, stainless steel appliances, pantry, spacious great room with wall of windows, open concept living with family room off kitchen and sliding door to the rear deck. The upper 1 level features primary suite, enlarged shower stall, dual vanities and walk-in closet, two generous secondary bedrooms with hall bath and convenient laundry complete this level. The fourth floor is an amazing entertaining place that boasts with vaulted ceiling, great room, full bath, French door leading to the rooftop terrace. Custom blinds through out, new hardwood floor on entry level bedroom, new hardwood floor and oak staircase on all third and fourth floors. Crown is one of the best newer designed community that offers an exciting blend of retail, restaurants and residential living together. The Crown amenities are located at The Retreat, a massive complex that boasts an outdoor pool, expansive sun deck lounge areas, an outdoor fireplaces, and a rock-climbing wall. Open house Sunday, Dec 12 from 1-3pm.
1822 Vernon Place,

1822 Vernon Pl 3BR/2BA (Fairfield) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/2BA home for rent in Fairfield, Ohio. This charming split level offers an open living area, spacious bedrooms, central air, updated bathrooms, updated flooring, updated kitchen, dishwasher, dining room, a master suite, first floor laundry, and a two car attached garage! Outside you will find a large, partially fenced yard, a storage shed, and off-street parking!! Don't miss this beauty that is located in a great school district! Visit www.bbrents.com to apply!!
11046 Muddy Run Lane

Adorable ranch overlooking rolling hills and horse pastures just minutes from Culpeper! Home sits nestled back off the main road and offers cozy living room with adjacent dining area just off of the updated galley style kitchen. Kitchen has newer stainless appliances and granite counters! Split bedrooms offers owner suite on one side and additional 2 bedrooms on other end of home. Large closet space including walk-in. Recently updated A/C, furnace and water pressure tank (2021). Deck off back will be perfect for entertaining or relaxing!
21137 Norhill Lane

Beautiful 5 Bedroom 3.5 bath colonial in Elizabeth Hills! Custom features and upgrades throughout the home. Main level features formal living and dining rooms with beautiful shadow box moulding, powder room, spacious family room with wood burning fireplace. The gourmet kitchen includes quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances, wall oven, range hood, huge island and custom backsplash. The upper level features 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The huge Master suite includes a walk-in closet, electric fireplace, sitting area and a stunning luxury bath with a Roman style shower, soaking tub and two vanities. The finished walk-out basement includes upgraded flooring, theater room, one bedroom and a full bathroom. The backyard features a pool, fire pit and 6ft privacy fence. Home includes a sprinkler system...Great for entertaining. A must see!
4405 Skymist Terrace

Open Sun 1-4. Call Co-List w/any ? - Super large lot backing to woods/Common Grounds (check plat in disclosures). Beautiful hardwoods on entire main level lend elegant flow. Natural light fills this home with warmth! Owner spared no expense when updating the Country Kitchen with convenient cabinets, storage, soft close, and more! French doors lead to large deck overlooking woods. Take long walks off the Common Walkway just off back yard. Primary suite boasts skylights, wooded views and AN AMAZING primary bath! Closet organizers w/shelves, laundry bins, belt/tie rack, cabinets, and tons of hanging space. Ensuite has been updated, too! Hall bath has skylight and updates include elegant vanity, deep soaking tub, and tile. All four bedrooms are sunny and spacious. Some include walk-ins. Upper level linen closet originally designed for washer/dryer hookup. Though the lower level is unfinished, it is a level walk-out and a blank canvas awaiting your designer brush! Water heater & HVAC 2021; Renewal windows by Andersons; tractor & snow blower convey;
15181 Serenity Pass Lane

If nature, privacy & seclusion are among your top priorities, you won't want to miss this 3/4 bedroom home (perc is for 3 bedroom) nestled on a 5.5 acre wooded setting with a 1/4 acre spring fed, stocked pond. A brand new roof was installed in 2021, new energy efficient HVAC in 2020, new crown molding and fresh paint in the whole interior in 2021. This amazing home offers a wood burning stove for those cool mornings or evenings to take the chill out or as a basic supplemental heat source.This 1944 sq. ft. home also features a very large laundry/storage area with W/D hookup, a huge Primary Bedroom Bath with built ins, garden soaking tub and separate shower plus a very nice library/office/den/nursery/ sitting area also located in the Primary bedroom with French Door entry, a large built in entertainment center in the Living Room, a huge 12' x 20' screened porch and a 8' x 16' shed for workshop/gardening or whatever your heart desires. One of the potential bedrooms is currently set up as a craft room with built in cabinets and sink...this room could serve for multiple uses. The house exterior walls are 2' x 6 " and are air tight...great insulation! Although the owner is not aware of any issues, the property is being sold "AS IS" and home inspection will be for informational purposes only. A little TLC and updating would make this the perfect place with an easy drive to Fredericksburg, Orange, Culpeper, NVA. and all surrounding areas. Don't wait on this...it won't last long!!
5203 Brookwood Road

****OPEN HOUSE SAT 12/11/21 from 12PM-2:30PM****SPACIOUS ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY Townhome. GREAT for first time home buyers and PRICED TO SELL! This home boasts an OPEN FLOOR PLAN featuring a Newer modern kitchen renovated in 2017 with granite countertops, white cabinets, modern tile backsplash and stainless-steel appliances. The Large rear deck is great for entertaining or grilling out! LARGE MASTER BEDROOM with sitting area currently being utilized for baby+GGs crib. TWO FULL BATHS, central AC, gas heat, thermal windows, oak floors on main level. Finished basement with separate laundry room and separate entrance that leads to a nice sized FENCED back yard! Back yard could also be utilized for off street parking! The basement also features a separate bonus room/office or game room and is currently being utilized as a fourth bedroom! Freshly painted steps, interior doors and trim throughout. We welcome you to put your finishing touches on 5203 Brookwood Rd. and call it HOME!
134 Winters Lane

Welcome to this newly built from the foundation up, beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 and a half bath two story home in Catonsville. Pull into the large driveway and parking pad which can hold up to 5 vehicles, and enter in through the concrete covered porch. Step into this immaculate home and immediately admire the details and craftsmanship from the vinyl flooring throughout, pillars, recessed lighting and trim work. Next, enter into a large living area which is followed by an open concept large kitchen, dining room combo with modern lighting, backsplash tile work, custom cabinetry, granite countertops and kitchen island. To the left of this area is a half bath, followed by a mudroom area that leads out onto the rear deck.The second floor houses 4 bedrooms including an owners suite with its own walk in closet as well as a full bathroom complete with an elegant double vanity and large modern tiled shower. Along with the four bedrooms is a second full bath with a tub/shower combo, as well as a highly convenient second floor laundry room.This house is all new, pristine and ready for you to move into, come and see it while it lasts!
9207 North Point

Outstanding house, price and location with water view, large rear yard and Mack Daddy shed with garage door entrance. Home has been well maintained and updates to include a newer roof, windows, gutters and HVAC system. SS Appliances, granite counter tops, hardwood floors and ceramic tile are already in place and the sellers need more space. The sellers have freshly painted the majority of the interior and just had a professional company install a new basement waterproofing system. With this system the basement can be finished in the future if you choose to do so down the line. Clean and ready to move in. Sellers have found home of choice. Let's make a deal! This is a unique waterfront community located at the end of the scenic Fort Howard Peninsula.
1761 Old Meadow Road , F3.1

MOVE IN READY 2 bedroom 2.5 bath plus den lives just like a 3 bedroom home. Final opportunity to own in Mclean's newest luxury condominium building, located just steps from Tysons, Wegmans, McLean Metro Station, shopping and entertainment. This modern residence features a waterfall quartz island, gourmet chefs inspired kitchen w/ shaker style cabinets, integrated smart LG appliances, 7-inch wide plank flooring throughout, luxurious bathrooms w/ sleek porcelain tile, Vera-spa showers, and much more. The Bexley features 111 luxury residences, a private resident elevated-courtyard, secure garage parking, private included storage units for each home, concierge services, a fitness center, clubroom w/ park views, Amazon hub lockers, car-charging stations, and private storage bike rooms. Sales Gallery open Mon-Fri 11am-6pm, Sat 11am-5pm and Sun 12pm-5pm BY APPOINTMENT ONLY.
4305 Thistlewood Terrace

Welcome to this beautiful fully Re-modeled Townhome in Saddle Creek, with 2 bedrooms, 3 full baths, and 1 half bath. Enter into the well lit foyer, with convenient coat closet, and half bath. The light and bright living room features luxury vinyl floors that flow throughout, freshly painted, open and very bright. Formal Dining room with new fixture, adjacent to the spacious new kitchen features plenty of cabinet and counter space, new granite and faucet, recessed lighting, closet pantry, and stainless steel appliances, Take the stairs to the upper level and enter through the French double doors leading into the main bedroom that features luxury vinyl flooring, vaulted ceiling, and an en-suite bathroom. The second bedroom also features a vaulted ceiling, and an en-suite new bathroom with stall shower. The walkout basement features recessed lighting and luxury vinyl flooring, and is the perfect place for additional living area or rec room. Basement level also features a full size bathroom with stall shower and a fireplace, plus a laundry room with full size washer and dryer. A sliding glass door that leads to the full fenced in backyard. Townhome comes with 2 assigned parking spaces. Near multiple shopping and dining destinations and minutes away from Fairland Recreational Park and Gunpowder Gulf Course. Near MD-198 and US-29 for an easy commute. Move in ready !
3122-3124 P Street NW

Presenting 3122-3124 P Street upon the completion of its extraordinary transformation. This rare Georgetown beauty with its detached Federal home and enclosed gardens was renovated with the aim of retaining its very special architectural details and the splendor of its surroundings while creating a flow and openness both on the grounds and in the interior and the transition between them. The house was once two properties, but there is little hint of that part of its lineage. Rich in its earlier history with famous owners and even more illustrious guests to pass over its threshold, this P Street home is just as celebrated for its part in the popular movie, The Wedding Crashers. Its undeniable grandeur and location in the East Village were also enhanced by fashioning a home to satisfy today+GGs lifestyle. Starting with geothermal energy to heat and cool the house, upgrades and the latest technology abound. From the exterior+GGs wrapping porch, heated pool, impressive landscaping and two-car parking to the interior+GGs enlarged family room and kitchen addition, exquisite five bedroom suites and plentiful space for recreation, entertaining and privacy, there has not been a more desirable Georgetown property that provides the elegance of a bygone era with a pristine condition of comfort and high tech. Thanks to the vision of the owners, the talent of Architect David Jones, the imagination of Arentz Architectural Landscaping, and the skill of Zantzinger Builders, a masterpiece was created.Not occupied since its full renovation, this reformation started with the house being stripped to its studs except for its precious architectural items, most dating to the house+GGs completion in 1810. What happened after that was a determination to marry the past and present with the highest quality materials and additions, to improve even the most minor or inconspicuous items ignored by most homeowners, and to add elements that make life safer and more enjoyable. There will be no waiting for appliances, utilities, or other supplies to arrive. Financial documents and proof of vaccination for all visitors required before showing is scheduled.
210 Burnt Church Road

YOU WILL FALL IN LOVE with this cozy, bungalow-style craftsman home! This 3 BR, 1.5 BA home on 1.5 acres sits up with spectacular unobstructed views! From the moment you enter, you'll be greeted with TONS OF CHARACTER in this sweet home. You'll enter through the side door... why? ...the front door locks from inside with an original skeleton key (how cool is THAT?) You'll step right into a cozy family room with a woodstove and HUGE walk-in closet. (With privacy doors from the rest of the main level, this room could easily serve as a main level primary bedroom!) The functionally designed kitchen features an island, new stove/oven (December 2021), and direct access to the mud room/laundry, bathroom, and deck! The main level also offers a separate dining room with lots of natural light and views, an office/library space ( choose a song on the restored jukebox while you tour), and front family room leading to the large covered front porch. Wait until you see the VIEWS from the front porch!! The house features original hardwood floors on both levels. Up the curved staircase you'll find three bedrooms with a huge full bath providing space for additional family or guests. The walk-up attic and unfinished basement offer more storage and possibilities! The detached 2 car garage includes a walk-up level for storage and a separate wood shed, all with a paved driveway. The 1.5 acres offers mature trees, flower beds full of plantings, a garden space, and views all around! This property immediately FEELS LIKE HOME and will sell quickly! Book your showing today!
516 Chesapeake Avenue

This lovely light blue stucco home has curb appeal and interior charm. Located in the heart of the Eastport Peninsula, this home was originally built in 1928 and through the years has been enhanced and improved. Open floorplan on the main level with living room, dining room and kitchen with eat-in bar. Well maintained hardwood floors. Primary bedroom and small bedroom/office on the main level. The upper level is unfinished but has wood flooring. Extra bedrooms or other living space could be added on this level. Spacious family room on the lower level and separate office that can be used as an extra guest bedroom - with tiled floors and built-ins. The backyard is very large with tall fencing for privacy. Room for a bump-out from the house, potential for outdoor kitchen with firepit; gardener's delight - flowers and vegetables; patio; workshop, etc. Large area for children's playground and also good for dogs to have their space. Perfect location in Eastport to take advantage of proximity to downtown Annapolis, Naval Academy, Annapolis Maritime Museum, yacht clubs, marinas, local restaurants and pubs. A great lifestyle awaits in this delightful home!
6118 Samuel Road

Welcome home to 6118 Samuel Road! This immaculately kept 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bathroom home is ready for you to make it your very own! The main level of your home offers beautiful well-maintained hardwood flooring with a spacious dining room, eat-in kitchen and cozy family room where you can overlook the trails of Summerfield, plus a guest half bath. The upper level of the home is complete with a primary bedroom and bathroom that boasts a large walk-in closet! You'll also find two additional bedrooms with a full hallway bathroom. On the lower level of the home you'll find a partially finished basement that could be turned into a comfortable rec room with the ability to add a bathroom, plus a convenient laundry and storage room. All of this and much more in the lovely Lake Linganore community that has tons of amenities including beaches, pools, trails and tons of recreation options. Don't miss your opportunity to make this beautiful home your very own!
916 N Cleveland Street

916 N. Cleveland St in Arlington is a unique property that has it all. Top notch floor plan with great usage of every square foot in this property. It can serve all needs for comfort living and convenient daily functioning. Lower level has a walk up basement with a few steps to the backyard, fully finished with bedroom + full bath + full kitchen + laundry room + private entrance with a lot of daylight. Flexible for any use including working from home or completely private in-law apartment. MAIN LEVEL FEATURES: Large and well designed layout, Large formal living room (20 x26ft) with gas fireplace and many large windows, private office (12x10) away from the main house activity, tucked in formal dining room (16x11), large main level bedroom (20x15) with full bathroom, beautiful large family room (20x16) and eat-in kitchen (16x14) occupy the entire back of house. Brazilian Cherry hardwood, ten foot ceilings and windows and daylight from all directions of the house.SECOND FLOOR FEATURES: Four spacious bedrooms + flexible room that could be a nursery or small bedroom or play room, large upper level laundry room (10x9) with storage cabinets and window with room for folding table and ironing board, Master BR (26x20) with cathedral ceiling and large en suite.THIRD FLOOR HALF LEVEL: Large art/creativity room (39x10) in upper finished attic level that can hold all your creativity for continuous projects without any interruption to the rest of the house. Private, private, private. OUTSIDE: Level fenced backyard with easy access through the gate. Convenient for your pets in and out. Large Trex deck, Two car garage plus driveway + a separate secured bike / motorcycle/ lawnmower storage area.North Arlington location at its best. Easy access to Rt. 50 east and west. Five minute drive to Reagan National Airport, Five min. walk to North Arlington activities (restaurants and facilities), Five minute walk to Clarendon Metro, no HOA, quiet street.
81 Harpers Mill Way

Not yet two years old, this 2019 built Heritage Highlands home has been meticulously cared for by one owner (with no pets), who have enjoyed the convenience of the ground-floor master suite, 2 +-+ baths, cozy den/office, spacious kitchen, and Smart Home features. Within this home+GGs roomy 2,120 square feet is a well-designed floorplan for relaxed living. The ground floor includes wood flooring throughout the open living area with electric fireplace, dining room, upgraded kitchen, office/den, laundry room and main floor bedroom with well designed walk-in closet, plus tile in the master bathroom. Upstairs you will find upgraded carpet in a spacious guest suite with full bath (with tile flooring), an inviting loft, and an ample storage room. This comfortable and carefully designed "Saxony" Heritage Highlands home features several upgrades. Some features that distinguish this home include: custom designed window treatments (all but one conveys), custom cabinetry in the walk-in master closet, a custom built-out laundry/mud room with front-loading Maytag washer/dryer, and upgraded stone kitchen counters. Other amenities include a pristine two-car garage with epoxy coating and extra refrigerator, stone-clad entrance way, and a bounteous and colorful garden designed and installed by a Virginia landscape architect. Heritage Highlands is a low-maintenance, active-adult community (55+) with 80 homes. Residents can enjoy access to the clubhouse, an outdoor patio, natural space, and walking trails running throughout the community. The community's homeowners' association provides common-area maintenance, trash and recycling pickup, and snow removal. When living in Heritage Highlands, you will be just minutes from the Lovettsville Town Center, convenient for basic shopping needs, while the Town Square and Town Green are nearby open park areas for walking, picnics, etc. Enjoy living near vineyards, historic downtown Frederick with its quaint restaurants, art galleries, shops, a farmer+GGs market, and famous Carroll Creek, while also being a short drive from Leesburg and all it has to offer. Great location to access small town America, or the "big city" of Washington DC via the MARC train or by car.
7650 Cross Creek Drive

FEBRUARY 2022 DELIVERY! Now over 60% sold out. Secure your new luxury townhome in our beautiful Cedar Creek community now! Welcome to the Spring Hill townhome design where every space inside the home has been thoughtfully planned for your modern lifestyle. Arrive home to a convenient two-car garage and be greeted by an arrival center, powder room, and generous storage closet. Hardwood stairs, extended outdoor living, and more...The lower level can alternatively be personalized by adding either a study for telework or a private bedroom with full bath. Upstairs is an entertainer's dream. A chef's kitchen boasts Tahoe Painted Linen cabinetry with cushion close, a farmhouse sink, quartz counters, a Premier II appliance suite including an upgraded French door refrigerator, and an Infinity Island overlooking the dining room and great room, so that the host or hostess is always present for the party. A pantry keeps things tidy and the main level powder room provides guest convenience. Trendy wide plank LVP flooring throughout first floor and upper level hallway, upgraded wiring, and more! But the real star of the Spring Hill is the included outdoor living feature right off the dining room - the SkyLanai terrace. Enjoy ample privacy and protection from the weather in this unique space. For added ambiance, an outdoor fireplace can be optioned here. The bedroom level offers three sizable bedrooms, an exceptional amount of storage space, two upper level bathrooms, and a balcony (per plan). There's much to love about the Spring Hill by NVHomes. Explore it today by scheduling a visit! Photos taken at model and for viewing purposes only. Model Home address is 7203 Mainstream Way, Columbia, 21044. Hours: M-F 11-6, Sat/Sun 11-5. By appointment only!
1080 Azel Avenue,

1080 Azel Ave 3BR/1BA (West Hamilton) - **Coming Soon** Stop by our 3BR/1BA ranch style home located on the West Side of Hamilton. This home features a front porch, spacious living and dining room area, an updated kitchen, an updated bathroom, updated flooring, central air, laundry hook-ups, back patio, yard, and a 2 car detached garage! Visit us at www.bbrents.com to apply!
159 Watson Way

Great opportunity to own this large 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath , colonial in sought after neighborhood of Whitaker Woods. This home is perfect for someone whose willing to make some small cosmetic updates that will this home a great fit for their family . The main level offers brand new luxury vinyl plank flooring from the front door through the living, bathroom, dining room, and kitchen. The kitchen layout is open concept to the large family room with an island and french doors to a rear concrete patio and private back yard. The laundry area/mudroom is located off of the kitchen for convenience and exit to the garage. The second floor offers 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths. The primary bedroom features vaulted ceilings, large walk-in closet, and a private primary bath. The lower level is partially finished with several rooms in process. There is a full bath and an enclosed walkout to the rear patio. Did I mention that this home sits on nearly a half of an acre lot? Lots of potential for the right buyer.... come see....ready to go!!!
