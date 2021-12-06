ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Terry McLaurin held to 22 yards receiving in win over Raiders

fantasypros.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMcLaurin was mostly held in check on Sunday as Washington was held to 17...

www.fantasypros.com

Frederick News-Post

Column: Washington has waited 30 years for a receiver like Terry McLaurin

Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams has more receiving yards through the first 10 games of the season than all but seven players in NFL history. Cincinnati rookie Ja’Marr Chase looks like he’ll be hauling in touchdown passes from Joe Burrow for a decade or more. Tyreek Hill changes games for the once-again-explosive Kansas City Chiefs, and Green Bay’s Davante Adams, Minnesota’s Justin Jefferson and Keenan Allen of the Los Angeles Chargers have higher profiles nationally.
NFL
Yardbarker

Bears QB Justin Fields gets status update for Week 12

The Chicago Bears won’t have Justin Fields for Thursday’s game, with Andy Dalton set for a Thanksgiving showcase instead. Fields suffered a rib injury in Sunday’s loss to the Baltimore Ravens. While the issue does not sound exceptionally serious, the turnaround time is simply too short for Fields to play Thursday, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
NFL
Cincy Jungle

3 things we learned from the Bengals’ win over the Raiders

The Cincinnati Bengals came off of a bye and won, defeating the Las Vegas Raiders 32-13. Not only did the Bengals get the previous week off, but they played the most dysfunctional team in football. This game was an easy win. But after two crushing losses, it was nice to...
NFL
Cincy Jungle

The good, the bad and the ugly in Bengals’ 32-13 win over Raiders

Generally speaking, there is a big difference between being 5-5 and 6-4 in the NFL. It’s particularly important this season and in this currently-tight AFC playoff race. Fortunately for the Bengals, they presently fall into the latter record category and not the former. Cincinnati took care of the Raiders on their home turf in a huge conference matchup last Sunday.
NFL
NFL

Raiders TE Darren Waller (knee) exits early in win over Cowboys

The Las Vegas Raiders upset the Dallas Cowboys without their premier tight end for most of the game. Darren Waller (knee) was ruled out at the start of the second half in the Raiders' 36-33 overtime win over the Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day. Raiders coach Rich Bisaccia had no update...
NFL
ClutchPoints

4 Raiders takeaways from Week 12 OT win over Cowboys on Thanksgiving

The Las Vegas Raiders looked like they were left for dead after losing their third straight game in Week 11 to the Cincinnati Bengals, 32-13. The hot 5-2 start had dissipated and they suddenly found themselves back to .500. Controversy had seemingly embroiled the franchise. First, former head coach Jon...
NFL
Elkhart Truth

Eppley, Raiders leave with heads held high

INDIANAPOLIS — Chad Eppley stood up in front of the 2021 Northridge Raiders for the final time and spoke from the heart. All Raider eyes were on him and, as they had all during the IHSAA tournament, they didn't blink.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
San Francisco Chronicle

Daniel Carlson’s OT field goal gives Raiders win over Cowboys

ARLINGTON, Texas — Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders got the third-down help they needed from Dallas cornerback Anthony Brown. Daniel Carlson kicked a 29-yard field goal in overtime after Brown’s fourth pass-interference penalty kept the drive alive, and the Raiders beat the Cowboys 36-33 on Thursday. Carlson’s fifth...
NFL
foxbaltimore.com

Raiders Win In Overtime Over Dallas

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders got the third-down help they needed from Dallas cornerback Anthony Brown. Daniel Carlson kicked a 29-yard field goal in overtime after Brown’s fourth pass-interference penalty kept the drive alive, and the Raiders ended a three-game losing streak by beating the Cowboys 36-33 on Thursday.
NFL
Raiders

Raiders' OT win over Cowboys draws record television ratings

If you didn't see the Raiders' overtime win over the Cowboys on Thanksgiving, you missed out. According to CBS, however, not many fans missed out. The broadcast network announced on Friday that Thursday's thriller was the "most-watched NFL regular-season game on any network since 1990."
NFL
fantasypros.com

Brandon Aiyuk leads the 49ers in receiving yards

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk caught 3-of-6 targets for 91 yards to go along with one carry for four yards in a 34-26 win over the Vikings. Aiyuk was tied for the team lead in targets and led the Niners in receptions and yards. With San Francisco dominating the game on the ground, there weren't a lot of targets to go around but Aiyuk was able to make the most of Jimmy Garoppolo's inaccurate passes. After spending the first five weeks of the season in coach Kyle Shanahan's dog house, Aiyuk has really turned things up in the last month. He's gone for over 85 yards in three of the last four weeks to go along with a pair of scores. San Francisco has a low-volume pass attack but Aiyuk is one of Garoppolo's preferred targets along with George Kittle and Deebo Samuel. Kittle saw just two targets on Sunday and Samuel injured his groin. If Samuel were to miss any time then Aiyuk would be a must-start for next week's matchup against the Seahawks.
NFL

