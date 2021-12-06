Terry McLaurin held to 22 yards receiving in win over Raiders

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk caught 3-of-6 targets for 91 yards to go along with one carry for four yards in a 34-26 win over the Vikings. Aiyuk was tied for the team lead in targets and led the Niners in receptions and yards. With San Francisco dominating the game on the ground, there weren't a lot of targets to go around but Aiyuk was able to make the most of Jimmy Garoppolo's inaccurate passes. After spending the first five weeks of the season in coach Kyle Shanahan's dog house, Aiyuk has really turned things up in the last month. He's gone for over 85 yards in three of the last four weeks to go along with a pair of scores. San Francisco has a low-volume pass attack but Aiyuk is one of Garoppolo's preferred targets along with George Kittle and Deebo Samuel. Kittle saw just two targets on Sunday and Samuel injured his groin. If Samuel were to miss any time then Aiyuk would be a must-start for next week's matchup against the Seahawks.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO