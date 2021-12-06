ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Fur-Free Fashion Magazines

By Colin Smith
TrendHunter.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article'Elle,' the France-based women's fashion magazine, has announced that it will become a fur-free fashion magazine by January 2023. Elle has 45 different editions across the globe, and as of January 2022,...

www.trendhunter.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Elle magazine to stop using fur in editorial and advertising content worldwide

Elle magazine has announced it will stop using fur in all its editorial and advertising content worldwide, becoming the first major publication to do so. The monthly lifestyle magazine, which originated in France and is owned by French media group Lagardère, has 45 editions around the world. It has about 33 million readers from Mexico to Japan, with 100 million monthly online visitors.
PETS
TrendHunter.com

Eclectic Holiday-Ready Streetwear

British skateboard brand Palace has officially revealed its Holiday 2021 Collection -- an expansive assortment of cold-weather items and unique collaborative pieces. Standouts from the new collection include two new collabs, one with heritage label Tricker's, and the other with graffiti legend Zomby. For the Tricker's collab, Palace moves into the formal footwear category, delivering two new brogue silhouettes. Meanwhile, the Zomby collab features the artist's street-inspired designs across several pieces, including t-shirts and football shirts.
BEAUTY & FASHION
vegnews.com

Fur Is Dead: ELLE Bans Fur From Its 45 Editions Globally

Top fashion magazine ELLE is officially banning fur from its pages across its 45 editions and 46 websites worldwide, including its properties in China—the world’s largest fur-producing country. While 13 of its publications are already fur-free, including ELLE UK, the media giant’s move to officially end its promotion of fur will prohibit the cruelly begotten animal product across all of its editorial features, ​​press images, runway and street style images, along with advertisements, for an additional 20 editions starting January 1, 2022 and the remainder on January 1, 2023. The move, announced today at the Business of Fashion’s 2021 VOICES event in London, will reach a total of 175 million readers worldwide.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Luxury Fashion#Elle Magazine
BBC

Elle to stop promoting the use of animal fur in its magazines

Elle has become the first major fashion publisher to pledge an end to the promotion of animal fur in its editorial and advertising content. A senior executive said it was in support of animal welfare, and a reflection of changing tastes. The magazine's 45 global editions have signed a charter...
ANIMALS
Vogue

Inside Kristen McMenamy’s Favourite Vintage Store

Ever since her rise to fame in the ’90s, Kristen McMenamy has been known for her impeccable sense of style. Her secret? Pre-loved luxury seller Sign Of The Times (no relation to the Harry Styles song), which the model describes as the “best resale vintage store in London”. “I’m not...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Wallpaper*

Balenciaga to Prada: Christmas decorations for fashion fans

’Tis the season for celebration and decoration. And if your Christmas baubles are feeling a little fusty, your tinsel a tad out of touch, let us introduce you to some that are oh-so festive and fashionable in every sense. Here we present our edit of the best Christmas decorations for the sartorially minded, including baubles in the shape of Balenciaga bags and Selfridges’ signature wicker hampers, Prada’s more restrained, black and white graphic orbs, and Liberty’s timepiece-inspired tree ornaments. Embrace your inner maximalist and deck the halls!
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
TrendHunter.com

Upcycled Black Dye Streetwear

New York-based streetwear label Noah has announced the launch of a new sustainable fashion initiative called 'NOT DEAD YET!,' an upcycling project the sees the brand restore its unsold items with new graphics, using black dyes from the Kyoto Montsuki Company. Rather than marking down the price of these previously...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
France
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Apparel
TrendHunter.com

Literary-Inspired Socks

'The London Sock Exchange' partnered with the Shakespeare's Globe Trust to create these novelty socks. The collection includes six socks inspired by a Shakespearean classic like 'Macbeth,' 'Hamlet,' 'Romeo & Juliet,' 'Caesar' (The Tragedy of Julius Caesar), 'Bottom' (A Midsummer Night's Dream), and 'Cleopatra' (Antony and Cleopatra). Each sock depicts a different scene from the play, such as the balcony scene from Romeo & Juliet and Hamlet holding the skull during his monologue.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Atlanta Magazine

My Style: Madolyn Ropell, Director of Accounts at Ampersand

You get to wear literal art! is how Madolyn Ropell describes her love for fashion—admitting that her respect for the creativity, thoughtfulness, and love that go into creating garments sometimes makes her (unapologetically) the most overdressed person in a room. She is a master curator, drawing inspiration from both the past and present to create feminine and dreamy, yet powerful looks.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
TrendHunter.com

Sister-Founded Fashion Brands

'Baltic Born' is a Scandinavian fashion brand that was founded by three sisters who wanted to bring change to the fashion industry. Baltic Born products have elegant styles shaped by the Scandinavian heritage of these sisters and are created for modern women. Baltic Born dresses are available in a variety of sizes to suit any woman's body type, from extra small to extra large. On top of this, Baltic Born products boast high quality and eloquent designs without a luxury pricetag, with each item being roughly $100.
APPAREL
Vogue Magazine

How High Fashion Does Furniture in 2021

At Design Miami, the avant garde furniture fair that sets the stage for home decor trends to come, a household fashion name, Fendi, took a center booth. Their exhibition, titled Kompa, featured ten works from the mind of Peter Mabeo, founder of Botswana's Mabeo Studio. There was the “Chicara” credenza, a wavelike woven cabinet with drawers; the “efo” stool, a piece that reshaped the iconic Fendi “F” in clay and Panga Panga wood; the Maduo Chair, which took inspiration from jewelry designed by Delfina Delettrez Fendi. Mabeo took creative meetings with Fendi artistic director Kim Jones, Silvia Venturini Fendi, and Delettrez Fendi in Rome, where broad strokes for Kompa were born. Then, he traveled throughout Botswana to employ artisans and their specialized techniques to help execute the collection, from wood carvers, to potters, to weavers. Oftentimes, multiple people from varying regions lent their hand to one piece—with Mabeo’s vision melding it all together. The result? A collection that served as an homage to the storied Italian fashion house while also showing off the African country’s exquisite craftsmanship—proving that innovative, collaborative design can be accomplished across borders and cultures.
INTERIOR DESIGN
TrendHunter.com

Ultra-Luxe Outerwear Pop-Ups

Luxury fashion label Burberry has launched a pop-up shop called 'Imagined Landscapes' in London's high-end department store, Selfridges. The pop-up aims to promote the brand's new outerwear collection and is the first of several temporary stores that it will open globally. The new pop-up will carry a selection of exclusive...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
fashionweekdaily.com

Valentino Garavani shoulder bags: A tribute to womanhood

Valentino Garavani shoulder bags: A tribute to womanhood. The launch of the new Valentino Garavani shoulder handbags, during the last Paris Fashion Week, gave the critics the opportunity to take stock of this crucial section of the whole fashion industry’s current situation. With an expected growth per year equal to 5,32% until – at least – 2026 (data obtained by a study conducted in more than 150 countries) and the constantly increasing online sales (which are close to approach the 30% of global sales), this is the only area of the whole business that has been seriously touched by the crisis induced by the pandemic. Apparently, in fact, women couldn’t be able to buy and show new designer purses, even if the public occasions to flaunt them have been extremely minimized since the Covid-19 worldwide outbreak.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
TrendHunter.com

Grunge-Inspired Streetwear

DAIRKU and BEAMS Harajuku team up to launch a retro, grunge-inspired capsule for AW '21. The concise collection consists of a mohair cardigan, a flannel shirt, and denim jeans, all of which are delivered in a distinctly '90s aesthetic. The new denim jeans are a reworked version of a pair...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy